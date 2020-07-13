More heavy rain is expected in eastern and western Japan through Tuesday. Meteorological Agency officials say people should remain on alert for landslides and flooding.

A low pressure system on mainland China will move over the Sea of Japan through Tuesday. It could bring more rain and make atmospheric conditions again unstable in eastern and western Japan.

Some rivers in the country's northeast regions are at risk of overflowing.

In the southwestern prefectures of Kyushu, heavy rain last week caused floods and landslides.

The disaster has claimed 70 lives, with 63 of the deaths reported in Kumamoto prefecture. And across the country, 13 others remain unaccounted for.

Weather forecasters say more downpours are expected until Tuesday.

Search and rescue operations are being hampered by threats posed by the coronavirus outbreak. That's left many residents in affected areas cleaning up on their own. Only a few local volunteers are on hand and outsiders aren't allowed to enter the areas over fears of infections.

Authorities are warning those engaged in clean-up work to be ready for sudden changes in the weather. Even a small amount of rain could trigger disasters in affected areas as the ground has become water-logged and river dikes have been damaged.