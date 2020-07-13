More heavy rain is expected in eastern and western Japan through Tuesday. Meteorological Agency officials say people should remain on alert for landslides and flooding.
A low pressure system on mainland China will move over the Sea of Japan through Tuesday. It could bring more rain and make atmospheric conditions again unstable in eastern and western Japan.
Some rivers in the country's northeast regions are at risk of overflowing.
In the southwestern prefectures of Kyushu, heavy rain last week caused floods and landslides.
The disaster has claimed 70 lives, with 63 of the deaths reported in Kumamoto prefecture. And across the country, 13 others remain unaccounted for.
Weather forecasters say more downpours are expected until Tuesday.
Search and rescue operations are being hampered by threats posed by the coronavirus outbreak. That's left many residents in affected areas cleaning up on their own. Only a few local volunteers are on hand and outsiders aren't allowed to enter the areas over fears of infections.
Authorities are warning those engaged in clean-up work to be ready for sudden changes in the weather. Even a small amount of rain could trigger disasters in affected areas as the ground has become water-logged and river dikes have been damaged.
Scientists have been studying the coronavirus around the clock since it first emerged, but much about the virus still remains a mystery. Recently, reports have emerged of former patients suffering symptoms such as fever and shortness of breath long after testing negative. Doctors and researchers are now studying these lingering effects. (NHK)
NHK has learned that the Japanese government plans to allow foreign nationals with certain residency statuses, including students and technical trainees, to re-enter the country despite a ban imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
People in many parts of Japan are preparing for a wet and possibly dangerous weekend as weather officials warn of more heavy rain. The extreme weather has left more than 60 people dead and over a dozen missing over the past week.
Officials in Tokyo are dealing with a jump in coronavirus infections. The number of new cases has now topped 200 for two days in a row. It's the first time that's happened since the start of the pandemic.
