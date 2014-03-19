Japanese in their 20s and early 30s are going to bed earlier and sleeping about eight hours a day, 40 to 50 minutes longer than the same demographic did 10 years ago, according to a recent survey. (Japan Times)
Residents are returning to their homes in Kuma village, in the Kumamoto prefecture of Japan, one of the regions worst hit by the recent torrential rain, to start the process of cleaning and searching for their belongings. (RT)
A 24-year-old woman in custody after she caused the death of her 3-year-old daughter by leaving her alone at their residence for more than one week barricaded her inside with furniture, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (July 9). (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons, including a student at Joshibi College of Art and Design, over the alleged spraying of graffiti in Shibuya Ward, reports Fuji News Network (July 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Popular rapper Kan a.k.a. Gami, who is out on bail after being accused of possessing marijuana earlier this year, has been arrested again for the same crime, police said, reports Sports Nippon (July 7). (tokyoreporter.com)