A city employee from Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, dispatched for disaster relief efforts to Kumamoto Prefecture, has been found to be infected with the novel coronavirus, the Kumamoto government said Monday.
The employee from the city of Kagawa, a public health nurse in his 30s, had been assisting the management of evacuation centers set up at a junior high school in the city of Hitoyoshi and at a former high school in the town of Taragi, according to the Kumamoto Prefectural Government. He is not showing any symptoms.
Kumamoto suffered widespread flood damage due to downpours caused by a seasonal rain front.
“The Takamatsu municipal employee was always wearing a face mask, so we believe the chance that he infected others at the evacuation centers is low,” a Kumamoto official said.
