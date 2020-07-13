Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo says the government will compile a financial package of more than 3.7 billion dollars to help regions in the southwest and elsewhere left battered by record rainfall.

Abe revealed the plan to reporters as he visited the disaster-stricken city of Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Monday.

The prime minister said he has seen the damage, and that his government will do all it can to search for missing people, restore key infrastructure, and offer support such as shelters.

He also noted that the rains and floods have hit local farming and fishing industries, as well as small and mid-sized companies, that were already struggling to cope due to the coronavirus.

Abe said the financial package will be drawn from funds for restoring disaster-hit regions, and also from a reserve fund.

The lingering seasonal rain front has caused deadly floods, mainly in Kumamoto Prefecture.

豪雨災害からの復旧に向け、4000億円規模の予算を投入します。 安倍総理大臣は13日午後に一連の豪雨災害に関する対策本部を開催し、4000億円を超える予算を活用して対策パッケージをまとめるよう閣僚らに指示しました。また、対策本部に先立ち、安倍総理は熊本県の被災地を訪れて「被災者の支援に迅速に取り組んでいく」と表明しました。政府は近く今回の豪雨を「激甚災害」と「特定非常災害」に指定し、復旧を加速させる方針です。