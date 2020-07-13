Schools in the southwestern Japanese city of Hitoyoshi have reopened, after heavy rain caused floods and mudslides in the area recently.
The city of Hitoyoshi in Kumamoto Prefecture was devastated after the Kuma River overflowed.
Six elementary schools and three junior high schools in the city were closed temporarily, as school grounds were inundated and routes to the facilities were blocked with mud.
Nishize Elementary School is one of them. It is near the river. The homes of about 60 percent of the pupils have been flooded.
One of the bridges that is used by students to get to the school was partly washed away.
The children were allowed to report to school by 9:00 a.m. That is later than usual.
Parents were seen driving students to the school, as many pupils are staying at the homes of relatives, and some of those homes are far away from the school.
School officials say that no classes will be held on Monday. They say they will check to see what students need. The textbooks and school bags of many students were damaged in the floods. The officials say the children will engage in some recreational activities that they can enjoy together.
One father, who brought his two sons to school, said that his single-story house was flooded. He also said that his sons are shocked and exhausted. He said that he will talk to them to help them feel less stressed.
The mother of a fifth grader said that her house was spared, but that her children look anxious after seeing the devastation in the city. She said that she is worried about her children's friends.
About a third of parents in Japan postponed vaccinating their children during the coronavirus pandemic amid fears of catching an infection, a survey by a nonprofit organization showed Monday. (Japan Today)
In a move that will affect Japanese studying in the U.S., the government there said Monday that international students attending American universities will have to depart the country or transition to another college if their classes are moved entirely online for the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)
Major Japanese wireless carriers recently launched a service to provide foreign tourists with disaster relief information via mobile phone short message service in the event of an earthquake or typhoon. (Kyodo)
The Japanese government compiled Wednesday a package of policy measures to promote women's empowerment, including a possible law revision to address cases of unpaid child support payments after divorce.
(Japan Times)
A day after China passed and enacted a new national security law to govern Hong Kong, Japanese lawmakers kicked off official discussions over ways to welcome financial talent that may be contemplating leaving the international financial hub. (Nikkei)