Police in Kyoto on Monday morning arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 24-year-old girlfriend to death at her apartment in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture.

According to police, Yuichi Yoshinao has admitted to stabbing his girlfriend Akane Taguchi in the stomach at her apartment at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Fuji TV reported. A blood-stained knife was left at the scene of the crime.

Taguchi’s six-year-old son, who was in the apartment, found his mother and ran out of the apartment in tears seeking help. Another building resident called 119.

Yoshinao, a part-time worker, went to Kyoto where he turned himself in to police at 6 p.m. and admitted to killing Taguchi. He was returned to Himeji on Monday.

Local media reported Monday that Taguchi, who lived alone with her son, had consulted police on June 9 after being struck in the face by Yoshinao but later withdrew her complaint.

兵庫県姫路市で24歳の女性が腹を刺されて死亡した事件で、36歳の男が逮捕されました。 殺人の疑いで逮捕されたのは吉直優一容疑者です。吉直容疑者は12日午後1時ごろ、姫路市白浜町の集合住宅の一室で田口朱音さんの腹部を刃物のようなもので複数回、刺して殺害した疑いが持たれています。田口さんは6歳の息子と2人暮らしで、息子は近所の人に「お母さんが誰かに怒られた」と話していたということです。警察によりますと、吉直容疑者は田口さんと知り合いで、吉直容疑者は取り調べに対して容疑を認めているということです。