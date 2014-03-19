A fireball that brightened the Tokyo sky earlier this month has been identified as a meteor after fragments were found in a neighboring prefecture, a national science museum said Monday.

The meteorite, which landed on a condominium in Narashino, Chiba Prefecture, is believed to have originally had a diameter of a few centimeters but likely broke into two pieces, according to the National Museum of Nature and Science.

The pieces weigh 63 grams and 70 grams, respectively, it said. A female resident of the condominium, who was awakened by a loud noise in the early hours of July 2, discovered a rock fragment in the common corridor just outside her room later that morning.

Upon learning news of the fireball, the woman kept the fragment thinking it might be a meteorite.

An impact mark on the handrail in the corridor led to the discovery of a second piece of rock in the courtyard two days later. Metal in the second piece had rusted due to exposure to rain, turning it brown.

The museum, which was asked to analyze the fragments, detected isotopes of aluminum, sodium and manganese produced by the bombardment of cosmic rays.

As some isotopes have a half-life of only a few days, the museum was able to confirm that the rocks were from a meteorite that fell recently.

The last meteorite to hit Japan landed on private property in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture some two years ago.

The museum plans to submit the latest meteorite, which it has named “Narashino,” for registration with the Meteoritical Society. If accepted, it will be the 53rd meteorite to be recorded from Japan.

刺されると電気ショックを受けたような痛みがあり、2度目に刺されると死に至ることもあります。神奈川県の砂浜に毒クラゲ「カツオノエボシ」が次々と漂着し、警戒が強まっています。 砂浜に打ち上げられた青くて透明な物体。きれいだと思って触っては絶対にいけません。これは、カツオノエボシというクラゲ。この触手の部分に猛毒があり、「青い刺客」とも言われる危険な生物です。毎年、楽しい海水浴を邪魔するように出没するカツオノエボシ。神奈川県内の海岸では今年も大量に漂着しているのが確認されています。撮影した「かながわ海岸美化財団」の柱本健司さんは・・・。 かながわ海岸美化財団・柱本健司さん：「大きさが500円くらい。海岸を歩いていくと『ここにいた』、また何歩か歩くと『またいた』と。点々と海岸に打ち上がっていました」 柱本さんは過去にカツオノエボシに刺されたことがあるといいます。 かながわ海岸美化財団・柱本健司さん：「本当に電撃が走ります。すぐに痛みが引くのではなく、ずっとビリビリ・・・。痛い状態が続く」 人によっては2度刺されるとアナフィラキシーショックを起こすこともあり、それによって死に至る可能性も。今年、新型コロナウイルスの影響で神奈川県の海水浴場は閉鎖中。だからこそ、より一層の注意が必要だと呼び掛けます。 かながわ海岸美化財団・柱本健司さん：「海岸に救護所がないので、そこで応急処置ができない。ぜひ今年は、いつも以上に気を付けて頂ければと思います」 決して素手では触らないこと。もし刺された場合には、速やかに医療機関で診察を受けてほしいということです。