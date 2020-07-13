The organizer of a stage production that ran in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward for a week says 30 people, including actors and members of the audience, have been infected with the coronavirus.
The play ran between June 30 and July 5 at Theater Moliere.
Rise Communication says 16 actors, five staff members and nine people from the audience had tested positive as of Sunday. Shinjuku Ward health officials are working to trace infection routes.
Tokyo Metropolitan Government officials are investigating whether the event was held in line with guidelines for the small-scale theater industry.
The homepages of the theater and the organizer say distancing measures were in place for the audience and the actors.
They also say the audience had their temperatures checked, and were required to wear masks.
They say the actors were given separate changing rooms, had their temperatures checked, and were required to report if they were feeling unwell.
However, one actor reportedly came forward on the penultimate day, but still went on stage because an antibody test he had taken was negative and his temperature was below the threshold of 37.5 degrees Celsius.
