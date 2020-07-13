The organizer of a stage production that ran in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward for a week says 30 people, including actors and members of the audience, have been infected with the coronavirus.

The play ran between June 30 and July 5 at Theater Moliere.

Rise Communication says 16 actors, five staff members and nine people from the audience had tested positive as of Sunday. Shinjuku Ward health officials are working to trace infection routes.

Tokyo Metropolitan Government officials are investigating whether the event was held in line with guidelines for the small-scale theater industry.

The homepages of the theater and the organizer say distancing measures were in place for the audience and the actors.

They also say the audience had their temperatures checked, and were required to wear masks.

They say the actors were given separate changing rooms, had their temperatures checked, and were required to report if they were feeling unwell.

However, one actor reportedly came forward on the penultimate day, but still went on stage because an antibody test he had taken was negative and his temperature was below the threshold of 37.5 degrees Celsius.

13日、新たに119人の新型コロナウイルス感染が確認された東京で集団感染が発生した新宿区の劇場では、濃厚接触者が出演者と観客ら約850人に上ることが分かりました。 東京都によりますと、これまで出演者や観客など25人の感染が確認されていた新宿区の劇場で13日、新たに観客ら2人の感染が確認されました。保健所が調査した結果、濃厚接触者は先月30日から今月5日までの公演の出演者と観客ら約850人に上り、全員にPCR検査を受けるよう呼び掛けています。東京都は13日、現場の確認や劇場の管理者と舞台の主催者への聞き取り調査をしていて、今後、再発防止策の提出などを要請する方針だということです。