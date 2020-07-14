Japan considers easing restrictions on executives
NHK -- Jul 14
Japan's government is considering allowing corporate executives from the United States and European countries to enter the country on certain conditions.

The government plans to allow in businesspeople from countries where coronavirus outbreaks have been largely contained.

Tokyo has already reached an agreement with Vietnam and aims to start negotiation with about 10 countries and territories, including China, South Korea and Taiwan.

Japan is also studying a plan to welcome corporate executives from the United States and European countries, where new cases are still appearing.

If allowed, it will likely be in small numbers and short periods of stay, after undergoing PCR tests for the coronavirus. Some government officials are calling for the executives to come to Japan by private jet.

Japan plans to beef up its testing capacities at airports to the point where around 10,000 people can be tested daily by September.

The government is also studying ways to ease entry restrictions on athletes and officials for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, which has been rescheduled for 2021.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jul 14
Shinjuku theater becomes virus cluster
The organizer of a stage production that ran in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward for a week says 30 people, including actors and members of the audience, have been infected with the coronavirus. (NHK)
Jul 14
Sumo tourney to be held with fewer spectators
The Japan Sumo Association says it will hold its July tournament in Tokyo with about 2,500 spectators, roughly 25 percent of the full capacity. The reduction is part of measures against the coronavirus outbreak. (NHK)
Jul 14
Man arrested over murder of 24-year-old girlfriend
Police in Kyoto on Monday morning arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 24-year-old girlfriend to death at her apartment in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture. (Japan Today)
Jul 14
Tokyo confirms 119 cases on Monday
Experts are urging people across Japan to remain vigilant, despite a slight reprieve Monday in recent daily coronavirus numbers. (NHK)
Jul 14
Japan eyes $3.7 bil. for rain-hit regions
Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo says the government will compile a financial package of more than 3.7 billion dollars to help regions in the southwest and elsewhere left battered by record rainfall. (NHK)
Jul 14
Relief worker helping run evacuation centers amid Japan rain disaster positive for coronavirus
A city employee from Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, dispatched for disaster relief efforts to Kumamoto Prefecture, has been found to be infected with the novel coronavirus, the Kumamoto government said Monday. (Japan Times)
Jul 14
Japan considers easing restrictions on executives
Japan's government is considering allowing corporate executives from the United States and European countries to enter the country on certain conditions. (NHK)
Jul 14
Fireball that lit up Tokyo sky confirmed as meteor after fragments found
A fireball that brightened the Tokyo sky earlier this month has been identified as a meteor after fragments were found in a neighboring prefecture, a national science museum said Monday. (Japan Times)
Jul 14
Schools reopen in flood-hit area in southern Japan
Schools in the southwestern Japanese city of Hitoyoshi have reopened, after heavy rain caused floods and mudslides in the area recently. (NHK)
Jul 14
Heavy rains raise risk of landslides in Kyushu
Heavy rains in the northern part of Japan's Kyushu island are threatening the territory with landslides and flooding. (NHK)