Japan's government is considering whether to request business closures for nightlife establishments that fail to follow its guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
A request based on a special law to tackle the outbreak is under consideration for non-compliant businesses where staff and customers come into close contact.
The move is in response to a rising number of new cases in Tokyo, Osaka and other metropolitan areas.
Prime Minister Abe Shinzo told Osaka Governor Yoshimura Hirofumi on Tuesday that the government is on the alert and closely monitoring the situation.
Abe said he wants to contain the spread of the virus by taking thorough steps to prevent clusters of infections.
Many of the recent cases involve young people, but the government is increasingly wary that they could transmit the virus to elderly and other vulnerable people.
The government will start the "Go To Travel" subsidy program on July 22 to boost domestic tourism hit hard by the outbreak.
But opposition parties argue that it won't be as effective as expected under the current circumstances.
Local authorities are also expressing concern that travelers might bring the virus into their communities.
Some members of the government point out the need to take into account the infection situation and public opinions.
VIDEO
Jul 15
Japan is planning to start letting foreign residents who left the country before April 3 back in, starting in August.
(Nikkei)
Jul 15
People in Tokyo are watching with wary eyes as the latest daily case numbers hover in the mid-100s after topping 200 four days in a row through Sunday.
(NHK)
Jul 15
Torrential rain has devastated parts of Japan. In the western region of Chugoku, thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate after a major river burst its banks. Officials are having a tough time helping the survivors while maintaining anti-COVID measures.
(NHK)
Jul 15
A panel under the justice minister proposed Tuesday establishing criminal penalties for foreign nationals who do not comply with deportation orders as Japan seeks to curb long-term detention of foreigners at immigration facilities.
(Japan Times)
Jul 15
Japan's government is considering whether to request business closures for nightlife establishments that fail to follow its guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Jul 15
An advisory panel of experts to Japan's health ministry warns that coronavirus infections are continuing to spread throughout the country.
(NHK)
Jul 14
Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo says the government will compile a financial package of more than 3.7 billion dollars to help regions in the southwest and elsewhere left battered by record rainfall.
(NHK)
Jul 14
A fireball that brightened the Tokyo sky earlier this month has been identified as a meteor after fragments were found in a neighboring prefecture, a national science museum said Monday.
(Japan Times)
Jul 14
Heavy rains in the northern part of Japan's Kyushu island are threatening the territory with landslides and flooding.
(NHK)
Jul 13
The new coronavirus infection count has been rising across the nation with more than 200 cases reported in Tokyo on Sunday.
(NHK)