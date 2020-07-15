An advisory panel of experts to Japan's health ministry warns that coronavirus infections are continuing to spread throughout the country.
In a meeting on Tuesday, the 15-member panel said the case count is increasing among older people in Tokyo, and some cases outside the capital may have been caused by people who traveled to and from Tokyo.
The members said the ratio of untraceable cases is rising, and there is no denying that infections are no longer limited to specific places or regions.
As for medical services, they agreed that there are enough beds for patients who need intensive care. But they pointed out the need to secure beds and healthcare staff to treat patients with milder symptoms.
The panel said virus tests are being provided to those who need them.
The members urged people not to go to work or school if they have a fever, and to make sure that they take preventive measures such as avoiding poorly ventilated, crowded places, washing hands and wearing masks.
The panel leader, Wakita Takaji, told reporters that some of the experts argued that the situation is better than in March and April because of a slower pace of infections, but others called for tougher measures.
Wakita said they concluded that they need to keep monitoring the situation.
Torrential rain has devastated parts of Japan. In the western region of Chugoku, thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate after a major river burst its banks. Officials are having a tough time helping the survivors while maintaining anti-COVID measures.
(NHK)
A panel under the justice minister proposed Tuesday establishing criminal penalties for foreign nationals who do not comply with deportation orders as Japan seeks to curb long-term detention of foreigners at immigration facilities.
(Japan Times)
Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo says the government will compile a financial package of more than 3.7 billion dollars to help regions in the southwest and elsewhere left battered by record rainfall.
(NHK)