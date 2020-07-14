The head of the Japanese Olympic Committee says he still cannot see any criteria for welcoming people from overseas to the Tokyo Games, which have been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Yamashita Yasuhiro was speaking at a news conference on Tuesday to mark one year since he took office as JOC president. The games are now rescheduled to open on July 23, 2021.

Yamashita said the JOC will do its utmost to ensure public safety so that the world's top athletes can perform at their best.

He also said although athletes may feel uncertain about whether the games will be held next year, he hopes they will prepare thoroughly by exercising self-restraint.