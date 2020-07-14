Japan's asteroid probe Hayabusa2 will return a capsule containing samples from the asteroid Ryugu to Earth in early December.
Japan's education ministry announced that Hayabusa2 is scheduled to drop the capsule onto an Australian desert on December 6.
The probe, which is operated by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, has touched down twice on Ryugu before collecting sand and rocks from its surface. The spacecraft left the asteroid in November last year to return to Earth.
JAXA has already formed a team of scientists to recover the capsule and analyze its contents.
The team will examine the sample for possible clues into the origins of life.
JAXA is now deliberating the asteroid to which Hayabusa2 will next head after it drops the capsule.
Researchers say they have discovered how earwigs, a type of small insect, are able to fold their wings into a compact size. They say the findings can be applied widely, from space development to everyday goods.
(NHK)
Scientists have been studying the coronavirus around the clock since it first emerged, but much about the virus still remains a mystery. Recently, reports have emerged of former patients suffering symptoms such as fever and shortness of breath long after testing negative. Doctors and researchers are now studying these lingering effects. (NHK)
Japan's government is pushing to solve a dispute over a super-fast transport link in the country. The conflict is threatening to delay the 84-billion-dollar magnetically levitated, or maglev, train project.
(NHK)