Japan to let some foreign residents back into country in August
Nikkei -- Jul 15
Japan is planning to start letting foreign residents who left the country before April 3 back in, starting in August.

Some 90,000 residents who left the country before and after that date have been restricted from flying back due to coronavirus measures, but a new regulation will enable some of these expats and students to return.

Specific requirements and the number of re-entries will be determined by Japan's COVID-19 testing capacity.

As of July 10, Japan has been denying entry to foreigners from 129 countries and regions, including China, the U.S. and South Korea. Among Japan's foreign residents, only permanent residents and spouses of Japanese nationals who left before April 3 have been allowed to return.

Foreigners with residence status in Japan are mostly made up of expatriates who work for foreign companies, international students and technical interns. Some companies are currently having to make do without a number of their highly skilled employees. Other companies, many in industries that face an acute labor shortage, had been getting by with technical interns.

Allowing these workers to reenter would help to mitigate some of Japan's economic issues.

There are several status classifications that Japan gives to foreign residents. They range from workers in highly specialized occupations to students, from medical care givers to workers with specific skills.

Relevant ministries will have a say in deciding which classifications are prioritized. Decisions will be based on industry demands and numerical targets.

In addition, it is expected that foreign residents of Japan now in countries or regions with few COVID-19 infections will be among the first to get the green light.

Japan is in talks to resume business travel with Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand. Similar negotiations are about to begin with China, South Korea, Taiwan and Brunei. Residents now in these countries are also expected to be moved toward the front of the line.

新型コロナウイルスの水際対策について、政府は感染が続く欧米からであっても条件を満たした企業経営者などに限って入国を認める方向で検討していることが分かりました。 　政府は現在129の国と地域から外国人の入国を原則として拒否しています。しかし、欧米諸国とはビジネス関係の往来の需要が高まっているとして、企業経営者などで政府が認めた場合に限って入国を認めていく方針です。その際の条件としてPCR検査を実施するほか、プライベートジェットの利用を求める案などが検討されています。一方、感染が落ち着きつつある中国や韓国などについて、政府は17日にも対策本部を開催して往来再開に向けた方針を打ち出すことにしています。
News sources: Nikkei, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jul 15
Japan to let some foreign residents back into country in August
Japan is planning to start letting foreign residents who left the country before April 3 back in, starting in August. (Nikkei)
Jul 15
Tokyo confirms 143 new cases on Tuesday
People in Tokyo are watching with wary eyes as the latest daily case numbers hover in the mid-100s after topping 200 four days in a row through Sunday. (NHK)
Jul 15
Parts of Japan bracing for more heavy rain
Torrential rain has devastated parts of Japan. In the western region of Chugoku, thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate after a major river burst its banks. Officials are having a tough time helping the survivors while maintaining anti-COVID measures. (NHK)
Jul 15
Japan panel calls for penalizing foreigners who refuse deportation
A panel under the justice minister proposed Tuesday establishing criminal penalties for foreign nationals who do not comply with deportation orders as Japan seeks to curb long-term detention of foreigners at immigration facilities. (Japan Times)
Jul 15
Govt. mulls closure request for non-compliant bars
Japan's government is considering whether to request business closures for nightlife establishments that fail to follow its guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (NHK)
Jul 15
Advisory panel: Infections spreading nationwide
An advisory panel of experts to Japan's health ministry warns that coronavirus infections are continuing to spread throughout the country. (NHK)
Jul 14
Japan eyes $3.7 bil. for rain-hit regions
Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo says the government will compile a financial package of more than 3.7 billion dollars to help regions in the southwest and elsewhere left battered by record rainfall. (NHK)
Jul 14
Fireball that lit up Tokyo sky confirmed as meteor after fragments found
A fireball that brightened the Tokyo sky earlier this month has been identified as a meteor after fragments were found in a neighboring prefecture, a national science museum said Monday. (Japan Times)
Jul 14
Heavy rains raise risk of landslides in Kyushu
Heavy rains in the northern part of Japan's Kyushu island are threatening the territory with landslides and flooding. (NHK)
Jul 13
Tokyo reports over 200 cases for 4th day
The new coronavirus infection count has been rising across the nation with more than 200 cases reported in Tokyo on Sunday. (NHK)