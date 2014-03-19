All Nippon Airways said Tuesday that the Japanese carrier will operate 88 percent of its planned domestic flights in August.

The proportion will be increased to 95 percent on Aug. 7-17, when demand is expected to grow.

In July, only 50 percent of ANA’s domestic flights will operate as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Passenger demand is expected to increase in August thanks in part to the Japanese government’s “Go To Travel” tourism promotion program, slated to start July 22.