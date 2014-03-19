The operator of Narita International Airport said Tuesday that it will reopen one of its two runways that has been closed since April due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Narita International Airport Corp. will reopen the 2,500-meter Runway B on July 22, ahead of the nation's four-day holiday that starts the following day.

The airport operator closed the runway April 12 after both international and domestic flight passengers decreased sharply due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, since the government lifted the state of emergency over the virus in late May, low-cost carriers have gradually resumed operations of domestic flight services.