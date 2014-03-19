Narita Airport to reopen runway after three-month hiatus
Japan Times -- Jul 15
The operator of Narita International Airport said Tuesday that it will reopen one of its two runways that has been closed since April due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Narita International Airport Corp. will reopen the 2,500-meter Runway B on July 22, ahead of the nation's four-day holiday that starts the following day.

The airport operator closed the runway April 12 after both international and domestic flight passengers decreased sharply due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, since the government lifted the state of emergency over the virus in late May, low-cost carriers have gradually resumed operations of domestic flight services.

News source: Japan Times
Jul 15
Japan to let some foreign residents back into country in August
Japan is planning to start letting foreign residents who left the country before April 3 back in, starting in August. (Nikkei)
Jul 15
Tokyo confirms 143 new cases on Tuesday
People in Tokyo are watching with wary eyes as the latest daily case numbers hover in the mid-100s after topping 200 four days in a row through Sunday. (NHK)
Jul 15
Shinjuku theater cluster infections grow to 37
The organizer of a stage production in Tokyo says 37 people, including actors and members of the audience, have been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. (NHK)
Jul 15
Hospitals in Japan cut bonuses as coronavirus drives them into red
About a third of medical institutions are cutting summer bonuses to staff, a trade union said Monday, as many hospitals and clinics face a cash crunch, having had to delay routine treatments to make room for coronavirus patients. (Japan Times)
Jul 15
Parts of Japan bracing for more heavy rain
Torrential rain has devastated parts of Japan. In the western region of Chugoku, thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate after a major river burst its banks. Officials are having a tough time helping the survivors while maintaining anti-COVID measures. (NHK)
Jul 15
Japan panel calls for penalizing foreigners who refuse deportation
A panel under the justice minister proposed Tuesday establishing criminal penalties for foreign nationals who do not comply with deportation orders as Japan seeks to curb long-term detention of foreigners at immigration facilities. (Japan Times)
Jul 15
Researchers shed light on how earwig wings fold
Researchers say they have discovered how earwigs, a type of small insect, are able to fold their wings into a compact size. They say the findings can be applied widely, from space development to everyday goods. (NHK)
Jul 15
Japan to create 'global startup cities' in 4 areas
The Japanese government has chosen four urban areas as "global startup cities" in a program in which it aims to create its version of the US Silicon Valley. (NHK)
Jul 15
Govt. mulls closure request for non-compliant bars
Japan's government is considering whether to request business closures for nightlife establishments that fail to follow its guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (NHK)
Jul 15
