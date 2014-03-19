Japan may start operating coronavirus testing centers at major airports and in large cities in September as part of efforts to ease restrictions on international travel, government officials said Tuesday.
Japan will initially aim to carry out around 9,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests per day on travelers at the centers at Haneda, Narita and Kansai airports as well as in the Tokyo and Osaka metropolitan areas, the officials said.
The government will increase its screening capacity to 13,000 tests per day after bolstering the capabilities of existing quarantine stations, it said.
Authorities will also try to reduce the amount of time it takes to process tests and provide results from days to hours at the new facilities by introducing advanced testing methods, government officials said earlier.
The testing centers servicing inbound arrivals would be able to process 6,000 people daily — 1,800 at Haneda in Tokyo, 2,700 at Narita near Tokyo and 1,500 at Osaka’s Kansai.
About a third of medical institutions are cutting summer bonuses to staff, a trade union said Monday, as many hospitals and clinics face a cash crunch, having had to delay routine treatments to make room for coronavirus patients.
(Japan Times)
Torrential rain has devastated parts of Japan. In the western region of Chugoku, thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate after a major river burst its banks. Officials are having a tough time helping the survivors while maintaining anti-COVID measures.
(NHK)
A panel under the justice minister proposed Tuesday establishing criminal penalties for foreign nationals who do not comply with deportation orders as Japan seeks to curb long-term detention of foreigners at immigration facilities.
(Japan Times)
Researchers say they have discovered how earwigs, a type of small insect, are able to fold their wings into a compact size. They say the findings can be applied widely, from space development to everyday goods.
(NHK)