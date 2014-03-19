Hospitals in Japan cut bonuses as coronavirus drives them into red
Japan Times -- Jul 15
About a third of medical institutions are cutting summer bonuses to staff, a trade union said Monday, as many hospitals and clinics face a cash crunch, having had to delay routine treatments to make room for coronavirus patients.

The Japan Federation of Medical Worker's Unions said that out of 338 organizations surveyed, 115 were planning to cut bonuses below last year's levels. Summer bonuses decreased at 122 of the 354 medical institutions for which year-on-year comparisons were available, while only 42, or 11.9 percent, saw growth in bonuses.

Tough working conditions along with pay reductions could persuade more medical staff to retire early, said Kenichi Igarashi, a member of the union's executive committee.

Although serious COVID-19 cases have abated, the epidemic brought the nation's medical system to the brink of collapse in April and May, as patients filled intensive care units and hospitals dealt with internal outbreaks.

"Hospitals that take in COVID-19 patients are especially hard hit financially, which is truly a sad thing," said Fumie Sakamoto, the infection control manager at St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo. "The future doesn't look bright, especially in Tokyo since the number of new cases is on the rise again."

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Jul 15
Hospitals in Japan cut bonuses as coronavirus drives them into red
About a third of medical institutions are cutting summer bonuses to staff, a trade union said Monday, as many hospitals and clinics face a cash crunch, having had to delay routine treatments to make room for coronavirus patients. (Japan Times)
Jul 15
Japan to create 'global startup cities' in 4 areas
The Japanese government has chosen four urban areas as "global startup cities" in a program in which it aims to create its version of the US Silicon Valley. (NHK)
Jul 12
Japan sees 50 percent surge in companies paying executives with shares
More Japanese companies are using stocks as part of executive pay, seeking to shift management's focus to strategies that will increased share prices over the long term. (Nikkei)
Jul 11
Muji's US unit files for bankruptcy as virus hits
The operator of Muji stores announced on Friday that its US unit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, joining a list of retailers that have collapsed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. (NHK)
Jul 11
'Ultraman' producers win Chinese copyright suit
A court in China has ruled that a Chinese filmmaker must compensate a Japanese production company for infringing on its copyright by using the firm's "Ultraman" character. (NHK)
Jul 11
ANA skips hiring for next spring as cloudy skies continue
ANA Holdings said Friday it will end its recruiting activities for fiscal 2021 as the prolonged pandemic makes planning for the future difficult. (Nikkei)
Jul 11
Profits plunge at Japan's convenience stores
Japan's three major convenience-store operators are reporting a sharp drop in profits, as the coronavirus keeps customers at home. (NHK)
Jul 09
Japan bank lending in June hits record
Struggling businesses and other clients have left Japanese banks with record outstanding loans for a third straight month. (NHK)
Jul 09
U.S. says Ghosn wired $862,500 to man who helped him flee Japan
Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan Motor Co chairman, wired $862,500 last year to a company managed by one of the two men who later helped him escape from Japan, U.S. prosecutors said in a Tuesday court filing. (Japan Today)
Jul 08
Deadly Japan floods halt factories across industrial base Kyushu
Torrential rains in southwestern Japan forced more plants to close Tuesday as floodwaters poured into factories, knocked out power and threatened to cover roads. (Nikkei)