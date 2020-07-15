Nissan unveils new all-electric SUV
Nissan Motor has unveiled its new all-electric sports utility vehicle. It's the first EV to roll off the firm's production line in about 10 years, since the Leaf.

The automaker plans to release the Ariya in Japan around mid-2021. The new model can travel further than the company's previous EVs, up to 610 kilometers on one charge.

Nissan says its autonomous technology lets drivers relax on expressways. They are able to take their hands off the wheel, under certain conditions.

The new vehicle comes with a redesigned logo as the firm tries to rescue its business. Nissan plans to release 12 models worldwide by the end of next year.

Nissan President & CEO Uchida Makoto said, "We put all of Nissan's most advanced technology into this car. We want to excite customers and really hope they enjoy it."

Toyota, Honda and Mazda also aim to make full-fledged inroads into the EV market this business year. There's plenty of room for growth. Electric vehicles currently account for only 0.5 percent of Japan's new car sales.

