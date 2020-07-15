Tokyo raises alert level for coronavirus
NHK -- Jul 16
Tokyo has been put on the highest level of alert for the coronavirus after a string of triple-digit new daily cases. Officials are urging people to take precautionary measures.

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko said, "We decided that we need to raise the alert level to warn residents that infection is spreading."

More than 200 cases were reported for four days in a row through Sunday.

Since then, numbers have dipped slightly but are still topping 100, with 165 cases reported on Wednesday.

Experts are especially concerned about the increasing number of untraceable cases.

The weekly average has nearly doubled recently.

Disease Control and Prevention Center Director Ohmagari Norio said, "In four weeks, the number of untraceable cases could be 16 times as many as now. That means about 1,200 people. If it continues to double, eight weeks from now, the figure will increase by 256-fold."

The governor is calling on residents to refrain from non-essential travel to other prefectures.

She is also asking people not to visit restaurants and night clubs not taking sufficient anti-virus measures.

The number of infections continues to rise in other parts of Japan.

Sixty-one cases were confirmed in the western prefecture of Osaka on Wednesday.

That's the highest since a nationwide state of emergency was lifted in May.

Across Japan, more than 22,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nearly 1,000 people have died.

Officials are also closely watching developments in the southern prefecture of Okinawa, home to many US military bases. More than 130 personnel have been found to be infected there.

Okinawa Governor Tamaki Denny met Defense Minister Kono Taro in Tokyo. He asked the minister to push the US military to swiftly provide detailed information on the infected people.

Tamaki said, "I hope he will tell the US side what he has to say as Japan's defense minister, whose duty is to protect the people of this country. I also want him to consider the position of the local governments that host the US bases."

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jul 16
Tokyo raises alert level for coronavirus
Tokyo has been put on the highest level of alert for the coronavirus after a string of triple-digit new daily cases. Officials are urging people to take precautionary measures. (NHK)
Jul 15
Japan to let some foreign residents back into country in August
Japan is planning to start letting foreign residents who left the country before April 3 back in, starting in August. (Nikkei)
Jul 15
Tokyo confirms 143 new cases on Tuesday
People in Tokyo are watching with wary eyes as the latest daily case numbers hover in the mid-100s after topping 200 four days in a row through Sunday. (NHK)
Jul 15
Parts of Japan bracing for more heavy rain
Torrential rain has devastated parts of Japan. In the western region of Chugoku, thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate after a major river burst its banks. Officials are having a tough time helping the survivors while maintaining anti-COVID measures. (NHK)
Jul 15
Japan panel calls for penalizing foreigners who refuse deportation
A panel under the justice minister proposed Tuesday establishing criminal penalties for foreign nationals who do not comply with deportation orders as Japan seeks to curb long-term detention of foreigners at immigration facilities. (Japan Times)
Jul 15
Govt. mulls closure request for non-compliant bars
Japan's government is considering whether to request business closures for nightlife establishments that fail to follow its guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (NHK)
Jul 15
Advisory panel: Infections spreading nationwide
An advisory panel of experts to Japan's health ministry warns that coronavirus infections are continuing to spread throughout the country. (NHK)
Jul 14
Japan eyes $3.7 bil. for rain-hit regions
Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo says the government will compile a financial package of more than 3.7 billion dollars to help regions in the southwest and elsewhere left battered by record rainfall. (NHK)
Jul 14
Fireball that lit up Tokyo sky confirmed as meteor after fragments found
A fireball that brightened the Tokyo sky earlier this month has been identified as a meteor after fragments were found in a neighboring prefecture, a national science museum said Monday. (Japan Times)
Jul 14
Heavy rains raise risk of landslides in Kyushu
Heavy rains in the northern part of Japan's Kyushu island are threatening the territory with landslides and flooding. (NHK)