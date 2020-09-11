An expert panel advising the Japanese government has yet to approve a plan to add Tokyo to the "Go To Travel" campaign from October.

In a panel meeting on Friday, the experts agreed to make a final decision on the matter based on the situation of coronavirus infections in late September.

The government launched the campaign in July. It offers subsidies to domestic travelers to shore up the tourism industry, which was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

But trips to Tokyo and travel by Tokyo residents were excluded as the number of infections was on the rise in the capital at the time.