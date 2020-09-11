Japan's health ministry has decided to give seasonal flu shots to elderly people first, from October 1.

The decision was made on Friday amid concerns over simultaneous outbreaks of influenza and coronavirus infections, which are hard to distinguish.

Demand for flu vaccine is expected to surge. The ministry decided to give priority to people aged 65 or older because they face a higher risk of serious illness due to viral infections.

Officials say others should wait until October 26. But they're advising medical workers, people with preexisting conditions, pregnant women, and children ranging from six months old to second graders to get vaccinated early.

The officials say flu vaccines cannot completely prevent infections but can help prevent severe symptoms. They asked for cooperation so older people and others who need shots can be inoculated without fail.

The ministry expects flu vaccines for roughly 63 million adults to be available. But it's asking medical institutions not to buy in bulk, as a surge in orders may lead to a shortage of supplies.

65歳以上の高齢者を優先するよう呼び掛けています。 インフルエンザのワクチンは今シーズン、過去5年で最も多い約6300万人分を確保できる見通しです。新型コロナウイルスとの同時流行が懸念されているため、厚生労働省は来月1日以降、65歳以上の高齢者に優先して接種するよう呼び掛けました。このほかの人は26日以降となりますが、数に限りがあることから医療従事者や基礎疾患のある人、また妊婦や生後6カ月から小学校2年までの子どもなどを優先するよう呼び掛けています。