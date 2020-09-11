Japan and Britain have reached a broad agreement on a new economic partnership.

The two sides aim to bring the pact into force on January 1, 2021.

Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and the UK International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss had an online meeting on Friday. The negotiations follow the UK's exit from the European Union.

The two officials found common ground on remaining issues, including tariffs on some farm products.

Motegi said the two sides have agreed on rules for e-commerce and other fields that are more comprehensive than what's in place under the Economic Partnership Agreement that Japan has with the EU.

He added he believes the deal will further promote trade and investment between Japan and Britain.

日英両政府は、イギリスのEU離脱に伴って交渉を進めてきた新たな2国間のEPA（経済連携協定）について大筋合意しました。新たな協定は、日本とEUの協定をおおむね踏襲する内容となります。例えば日本からイギリスへの乗用車の輸出にかかる関税は、段階的に引き下げ、EUとの協定と同様に2026年に撤廃されます。日英両政府は来年1月1日の発効を目指します。