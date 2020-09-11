The Japanese government plans to draw up a new policy on missile defense by the end of the year.

The government held a National Security Council meeting on Friday with Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, Deputy Prime Minister Aso Taro, Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga Yoshihide and Defense Minister Kono Taro in attendance.

Abe issued a statement noting that Japan faces an increasingly tough national security environment, as shown by North Korea's launching of new types of ballistic missiles.

The statement says that the government will consider alternatives to land-based Aegis Ashore systems in Yamaguchi and Akita prefectures.

The government scrapped a plan in June to deploy them.

The statement questions whether an improvement in missile interception capability alone will be enough to protect people's lives and livelihoods.

It says that the government will consider a new missile defense strategy with the aim of strengthening Japan's deterrent capability.

It also says that discussions will be held within the bounds of Japan's war-renouncing Constitution without changing its exclusively defensive stance, and that there will be no change in the primary division of roles between Japan and the United States.

Abe says the government and the ruling party will hold meetings and draw up a new policy by the end of the year on an alternative to Aegis Ashore as well as on how to block missile attacks.

The government initially planned to draw up a basic direction on national security strategy by the end of September.

But the task will be taken over by a new government after Abe steps down.

ミサイルからの防衛について「今年末までに方策を示す」と談話を発表しました。 安倍総理大臣は11日午後に国家安全保障会議を開催し、ミサイル防衛の今後の在り方に関する談話を決定しました。談話では安倍総理が意欲を示していた敵基地攻撃能力の保有を含め「与党とも協議しながら今年末までにあるべき方策を示す」としています。一方で「専守防衛の考え方は、いささかの変更もない」とも強調しています。次の政権への拘束力を生じさせないよう、談話の閣議決定は行われませんでした。