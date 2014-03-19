Yokozuna Hakuho and Kakuryu will both miss the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament starting this weekend after deciding to pull out Friday due to injury concerns.
The 15-day tournament, which opens Sunday at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan, will be the first in 37 years to commence without a yokozuna when more than one wrestler has occupied the sport's highest rank.
Both Mongolian-born yokozuna withdrew from the previous grand tournament in July. An injured knee forced Hakuho out with three days remaining, while Kakuryu forfeited his second-day bout with an elbow injury and did not return.
With the two 35-year-old grand champions out of the running, Asanoyama and Takakeisho, the two wrestlers at the sport's second-highest rank of ozeki, will be the men to beat.
Sep 14
Having being a pioneer in Technology, especially in Gaming, Japan’s gaming business has withered owing to stiff competition from Western Gaming Developers. (newsonjapan.com)
Sep 13
Japanese tennis star Osaka Naomi has won the women's singles title at the US Open.
(NHK)
Sep 12
Sep 12
The Yomiuri Giants are running away with the Central League and are the clear-cut favorites to repeat as Central League champs.
(newsonjapan.com)
Sep 11
Eighteen sumo wrestlers at the Tamanoi stable in Tokyo have been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Sep 10
Japan will consider raising the upper limit for the number of spectators at sports, concerts and other events to up to 20,000 from the current 5,000, as coronavirus cases have been moderating recently, a senior government official said Wednesday. (Kyodo)
Sep 08
A senior official of the International Olympic Committee said in an interview with French media that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead next year regardless of the coronavirus situation.
(NHK)
Sep 04
Sources say Yokozuna Grand Champion Hakuho had surgery on both knees last month. There are growing concerns about his participation in the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament, which will start on September 13.
(NHK)
Sep 01
The Olympic flame for the postponed Tokyo Games will be put on public view in a Tokyo museum, starting on Tuesday.
(NHK)
Aug 28
Video Games can date back as early as the sixties but has changed a lot since it's inception. One of the most interesting parts of Video Game history is that you can trace its history between the West and Japan as two divergent subcategories. (newsonjapan.com)
Aug 27
The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition has unveiled the official logo in Osaka where the event will be held.
(NHK)
Aug 26
Nintendo Co. plans to debut an upgraded model of its Switch console next year along with a lineup of new games, people familiar with the matter said, ceding 2020’s holiday spotlight to rival devices from Sony Corp. and Microsoft Corp. (Japan Times)
Aug 25
Japanese driver Sato Takuma has clinched his second victory in the Indianapolis 500 motor race. He last took the title in 2017.
(NHK)
Aug 25
Japan decided Monday to continue limiting the maximum number of spectators at professional sports, concerts and other events to 5,000 until the end of September, although the spread of the novel coronavirus has shown some signs of abating, government officials said Monday. (Japan Times)
Aug 21
Teenage shogi sensation Fujii Sota has become the youngest-ever holder of two major professional titles for the chess-like Japanese board game.
(NHK)
Aug 20
Tokyo Olympic organizers have settled on preserving the torch relay schedule developed for 2020 to be used in next year's postponed games, officials with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday. (Kyodo)
Aug 17
Tenri University in Nara Prefecture said Monday it has confirmed 24 players in its rugby club have been infected with the coronavirus, leading to the suspension of team activities. (Japan Times)
Aug 17
Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and said he will pull out of the tuneup tournament at Flushing Meadows that starts next week. (Japan Today)
Aug 16
The maximum number of spectators allowed at concerts, professional sports and other events will be kept at 5,000 as the coronavirus continues to spread, government officials said Friday.
(Japan Times)
Aug 15
Japanese couple Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka had their honeymoon wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic, but their resourcefulness in enforced exile in Cape Verde has won them appointments as ambassadors for its Olympic team.
(Japan Today)