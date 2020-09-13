Japanese director Kurosawa Kiyoshi has won the Silver Lion for best director at the 77th Venice Film Festival.

Kurosawa's movie "Wife of a Spy" is set in 1940, before the outbreak of the Pacific War.

It's about the wife of a man who discovers a state secret and is accused of being a traitor.

The motion picture was among 18 entries vying for the top prizes. The Venice Film Festival is one of the world's three most prestigious cinema events.

第77回ベネチア国際映画祭の授賞式が行われ、映画「スパイの妻」の黒沢清監督（65）が監督賞を受賞しました。 イタリアで12日、世界三大映画祭の一つ、第77回ベネチア国際映画祭のコンペティション部門の授賞式が開かれ、黒沢監督が映画「スパイの妻」で監督賞を受賞しました。日本の映画がこの賞を受けるのは2003年の映画「座頭市」の北野武監督以来、17年ぶりです。「スパイの妻」は太平洋戦争前夜の夫婦を描いた作品で、蒼井優さんと高橋一生さんが夫婦を演じています。