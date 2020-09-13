Japanese director Kurosawa Kiyoshi has won the Silver Lion for best director at the 77th Venice Film Festival.
Kurosawa's movie "Wife of a Spy" is set in 1940, before the outbreak of the Pacific War.
It's about the wife of a man who discovers a state secret and is accused of being a traitor.
The motion picture was among 18 entries vying for the top prizes. The Venice Film Festival is one of the world's three most prestigious cinema events.
第77回ベネチア国際映画祭の授賞式が行われ、映画「スパイの妻」の黒沢清監督（65）が監督賞を受賞しました。
イタリアで12日、世界三大映画祭の一つ、第77回ベネチア国際映画祭のコンペティション部門の授賞式が開かれ、黒沢監督が映画「スパイの妻」で監督賞を受賞しました。日本の映画がこの賞を受けるのは2003年の映画「座頭市」の北野武監督以来、17年ぶりです。「スパイの妻」は太平洋戦争前夜の夫婦を描いた作品で、蒼井優さんと高橋一生さんが夫婦を演じています。
Sep 15
The new leader of Japan's main governing Liberal Democratic Party appears to have decided on the lineup of the party's executive posts.
(NHK)
Sep 14
Japan's main ruling party has elected Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga Yoshihide its new leader.
(NHK)
Sep 14
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 80 new cases of the coronavirus, down 66 from Sunday. The number is the result of 3,234 tests conducted on Sept 11. (Japan Today)
Sep 13
Japanese tennis star Osaka Naomi has won the women's singles title at the US Open.
(NHK)
Sep 13
Sep 12
Japan and Britain have reached a broad agreement on a new economic partnership.
(NHK)
Sep 12
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 226 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Saturday.
(NHK)
Sep 12
Gunma Prefectural Police launched a murder case after the female manager of a love hotel in Maebashi City was fatally stabbed on Thursday, reports Jiji Press (Sept. 10). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 12
An expert panel advising the Japanese government has yet to approve a plan to add Tokyo to the "Go To Travel" campaign from October.
(NHK)
Sep 12
Japan's health ministry has decided to give seasonal flu shots to elderly people first, from October 1.
(NHK)
Sep 11
Tokyo has lowered its coronavirus alert level by one notch in response to a weekly fall in new cases, after keeping the alert at its highest level on a four-point scale for nearly two months.
(NHK)
Sep 11
A 16-year-old high school girl has been killed apparently by her grandfather in his house in Fukui city, police said Thursday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 11
Eighteen sumo wrestlers at the Tamanoi stable in Tokyo have been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Sep 10
A new survey shows that about 80 percent of the children who contracted the coronavirus in Japan were likely infected by family members.
(NHK)
Sep 10
Japan will consider raising the upper limit for the number of spectators at sports, concerts and other events to up to 20,000 from the current 5,000, as coronavirus cases have been moderating recently, a senior government official said Wednesday. (Kyodo)
Sep 09
Three candidates running to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as head of the Liberal Democratic Party appeared in their first public faceoff Tuesday, each casting themselves as best qualified to guide the country through the rest of the novel coronavirus pandemic and to address its sluggish economy. (Japan Times)
Sep 08
Sharp Corp. said Monday that research by the firm has shown that its air purifying technology is able to reduce airborne coronavirus particles, claiming it as a world first. (Japan Times)
Sep 08
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 77 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Monday. It's the first time the daily figure has dropped below 100 since August 24.
(NHK)
Sep 08
A senior official of the International Olympic Committee said in an interview with French media that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead next year regardless of the coronavirus situation.
(NHK)
Sep 07
Massive job cuts caused by the coronavirus pandemic are concentrated on sectors that tend to employ many women, a trend that highlights a lopsided economic impact both at home and abroad. (Nikkei)