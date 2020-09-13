Japanese tennis star Osaka Naomi has won the women's singles title at the US Open.

She beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to claim her third women's singles Grand Slam. Osaka won the US tournament in 2018.

The final took place on Saturday without any spectators due to the pandemic.

Osaka is ranked 9th in the world and Azarenka is ranked 27th.

In the first set, Azarenka took control with strong and precise shots. Osaka lost the set 6-1.

In the second set, Azarenka won first two games. But Osaka regained momentum and prevailed 6-3.

In the third set, the two broke each other's service games. But Osaka scored aggressive shots at crucial moments and won the set 6-3.

At the Open, Osaka has been showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement. She wore a face mask with the name of a Black boy who was shot dead by police in Ohio.