Japan's main ruling party has elected Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga Yoshihide its new leader.

The 71-year-old politician is virtually assured to succeed Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, who announced last month his intention to step down to deal with his health.

Suga said, "We cannot afford to have any political void while our country faces the challenge of the spread of the coronavirus. We have to continue to press forward with the efforts Prime Minister Abe has been making to overcome this crisis so all citizens can live their lives with peace of mind. That is my mission."

Suga won more than 70 percent of the votes cast, beating his two opponents, Former LDP Secretary-General Ishiba Shigeru and the party's current policy chief Kishida Fumio.

After the vote, the top government spokesperson reiterated his priorities.

He wants to push forward administrative reform to create a more efficient government.

He also says he will create a social security system which protects people while also encouraging them to help each other.

Diet members will vote on Wednesday to pick the new prime minister.

Suga will almost certainly win, since both Houses are controlled by an LDP-led coalition.

New Cabinet ministers will be named later that day.

自民党総裁選は14日午後に終わり、ポスト安倍となる新しい総裁に菅官房長官が選ばれました。 総裁選は国会議員票と地方票合わせて535票で争われました。菅官房長官は過半数を大きく上回る377票を獲得し、新総裁に選出されました。一方、岸田政調会長は89票を獲得して2位に付け、石破元幹事長は68票で3位となりました。菅新総裁は記者会見を開いて所信を表明する予定で、15日に自民党の役員人事に臨みます。16日に臨時国会で総理大臣に指名された後、新しい菅内閣が発足します。