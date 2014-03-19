Japanese police have been using a system that can match photos of people who have been previously arrested with images gathered by surveillance cameras and social media, police officials said Saturday, a move that could raise concerns about privacy violations.
The facial analysis system has been operated by police across the nation since March to identify criminal suspects more quickly and accurately, the officials said. But critics warn that the system could turn the country into a surveillance society unless it is operated under strict rules.
“We are using the system only for criminal investigations and within the scope of law. We discard facial images that are found to be unrelated to cases,” a senior National Police Agency official said.
The NPA manages and utilizes facial images under rules set by the National Public Safety Commission, as it does with fingerprints and DNA.
About 10 million facial images are currently stored in the agency’s database, including those of suspects referred to prosecutors who have not been arrested, the officials said.
Sep 15
Japanese actress Sei Ashina was found dead at her Tokyo apartment by family on Monday morning, her agency said, following what investigative sources believe was a suicide. (Japan Times)
Sep 14
Japanese police have been using a system that can match photos of people who have been previously arrested with images gathered by surveillance cameras and social media, police officials said Saturday, a move that could raise concerns about privacy violations. (Japan Times)
Sep 14
On 11 September it was reported that a man in his 80s was released on parole from Kumamoto Prison after serving a life sentence of 61 years. (soranews24.com)
Sep 13
Japanese director Kurosawa Kiyoshi has won the Silver Lion for best director at the 77th Venice Film Festival.
(NHK)
Sep 12
The majority of Japan’s women’s underwear thieves choose easy marks: garments hanging outside the residences of their female owners. (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 12
Gunma Prefectural Police launched a murder case after the female manager of a love hotel in Maebashi City was fatally stabbed on Thursday, reports Jiji Press (Sept. 10). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 11
Crown Princess Kiko, who celebrated her 54th birthday on Friday, said she wants to "respect as much as possible" the feelings of her eldest daughter Princess Mako, whose marriage to her boyfriend has been postponed for nearly two years.
(Japan Today)
Sep 11
A 16-year-old high school girl has been killed apparently by her grandfather in his house in Fukui city, police said Thursday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 09
Japanese actor Iseya Yusuke, who has starred in numerous movies and TV dramas, has been arrested by Tokyo police on suspicion of possessing marijuana.
(NHK)
Sep 07
A Tokyo man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a 9-year-old schoolgirl he met through an online game and confining her for more than two days, with investigative sources saying he had invited her to play together via the game's voice chat function. (Kyodo)
Sep 06
Footage released by Japan Coast Guard shows the rescue of a second survivor believed to be a crew member of a missing cargo ship that sank in a typhoon. (Manila Bulletin Online)
Sep 06
A Japanese vocalist has won the first place at the 27th International Johannes Brahms Competition in Poertschach, Austria.
(NHK)
Sep 05
Kyoto topped the list of powerful Japanese cities for the third straight year, an affiliate of major Japanese real estate developer Mori Building Co. has said.
(Japan Times)
Sep 05
A 46-year-old Japanese man wanted in connection with a murder in Tokyo 17 years ago has been arrested after giving up on his life on the run in South Africa due to the coronavirus, which left him without work or money, Japanese police said Friday. (Japan Times)
Sep 05
Hello everyone! Please enjoy Kusataro’s pranks! (Kusataro)
Sep 03
The operator of a Japanese cooking-video website has been putting extra effort into offering recipes for consumers who want to cut costs amid soaring vegetable prices.
(NHK)
Sep 03
A young woman with a dramatic-sounding name who lives alone in the mountains of Japan and fights with a bow and arrow sounds like the setup to any of a dozen different anime series. (soranews24.com)
Sep 02
A boy in custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in Fukuoka City last week says he carried out the act after she denied him sexually, investigative sources have revealed, reports Television Nishinippon (Sept. 1). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 01
A 34-year-old man committed suicide by jumping from an apartment building after killing his 38-year-old former girlfriend in Tokyo on Sunday. (Japan Today)
Sep 01
A family-friendly amusement park in Tokyo is closing its doors after 94 years in operation.
(NHK)