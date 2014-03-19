Suga wants to cut cell phone charges in Japan by around 40 percent

Cell phone charges in Japan should be cut by around 40 percent from current levels, Yoshihide Suga, the frontrunner to become the next prime minister, said on Friday.

Suga also said that a major reason for the sharp rise in inbound tourism that Japan has seen over the past years was that it was made easier to obtain visas.

Suga to launch new LDP leadership (NHK) The new leader of Japan's main governing Liberal Democratic Party appears to have decided on the lineup of the party's executive posts.

Suga to reappoint Aso as Japan's finance minister (Nikkei) Yoshihide Suga, the newly chosen leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will retain Taro Aso as finance minister and deputy prime minister after Suga's expected election as prime minister later this week, Nikkei has learned.

Toshihiro Nikai, the ‘shadow shogun’ behind Suga’s rise to pole position (Japan Times) He has been dubbed the kingmaker and the shadow shogun, the man who used his tremendous influence within the Liberal Democratic Party to quickly convince its biggest factions to back Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga as party president and, accordingly, prime minister. Though an octogenarian, he is also expected to play a key role in a new administration most likely to be headed by Suga.

Tokyo lowers coronavirus alert level by one notch (NHK) Tokyo has lowered its coronavirus alert level by one notch in response to a weekly fall in new cases, after keeping the alert at its highest level on a four-point scale for nearly two months.

Tokyo to end shorter hours for bars Tues., virus alert to be lowered (Kyodo) The Tokyo metropolitan government plans to end next week its policy of asking establishments serving alcohol in the capital's central 23 wards to close by 10 p.m., as the number of coronavirus cases has been trending downward in recent days, a source familiar with the situation said Wednesday.

Suga, Kishida and Ishiba hold first public faceoff as LDP race officially begins (Japan Times) Three candidates running to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as head of the Liberal Democratic Party appeared in their first public faceoff Tuesday, each casting themselves as best qualified to guide the country through the rest of the novel coronavirus pandemic and to address its sluggish economy.

Fumio Kishida unveils platform in bid to stand out from Suga (Japan Times) Fumio Kishida, the Liberal Democratic Party’s policy council chairman and one of three contenders in its leadership election, took a swing Thursday at the leading candidate, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, unveiling campaign pledges promising economic and foreign policies that would succeed but differentiate from those of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe formally announces his resignation (NHK) Japan's Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has formally announced his intention to resign due to a relapse of an inflammatory bowel disease.

Abe's abrupt exit puts Indo-Pacific strategy and economy at risk (Nikkei) With the announcement of his resignation, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe became the first leader of a major economy to step down amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Nikkei Stock Average's 2.6% plunge that followed reflects international concern over the risks that may lie ahead for the nation's politics, security and economy.

Japan sticks with bleak economic assessment (NHK) Japan's government says the economy is still in a severe situation in August, although it's showing signs of picking up. That assessment is unchanged from the month before as the country grapples with the pandemic.