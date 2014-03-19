The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 80 new cases of the coronavirus, down 66 from Sunday. The number is the result of 3,234 tests conducted on Sept 11.

The age groups with the most cases were people in their 20s (43) and 30s (27.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 23,083.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms is 23, one down from Sunday, health officials said.