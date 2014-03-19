Newly elected Liberal Democratic Party President Yoshihide Suga, who is set to become Japan's next leader later this week, has vowed to 'create a Cabinet that works for people.'

In a post-election news conference on Monday, Suga expressed his determination to push forward with government reforms and deregulation in Japan by including in his Cabinet “reform-minded people who are found in various factions.”

“Since there is a change of prime minister, I will venture the promotion of people who are fit to carry out my policies,” he said, while expressing his intent to work toward launching a digital agency and tackle issues such as revising the country’s pacifist Constitution.

Suga plans to retain LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and Diet Affairs Committee Chairman Hiroshi Moriyama in an LDP leadership reshuffle Tuesday, LDP sources said. Suga also intends to appoint Tsutomu Sato, a former internal affairs and communications minister, as chairman of the party’s General Council.

Hakubun Shimomura, the current LDP election strategy committee chairman, will take over the party’s policy council chairman title, replacing Suga’s election rival, Fumio Kishida, public broadcaster NHK reported.