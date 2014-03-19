Newly elected Liberal Democratic Party President Yoshihide Suga, who is set to become Japan's next leader later this week, has vowed to 'create a Cabinet that works for people.'
In a post-election news conference on Monday, Suga expressed his determination to push forward with government reforms and deregulation in Japan by including in his Cabinet “reform-minded people who are found in various factions.”
“Since there is a change of prime minister, I will venture the promotion of people who are fit to carry out my policies,” he said, while expressing his intent to work toward launching a digital agency and tackle issues such as revising the country’s pacifist Constitution.
Suga plans to retain LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and Diet Affairs Committee Chairman Hiroshi Moriyama in an LDP leadership reshuffle Tuesday, LDP sources said. Suga also intends to appoint Tsutomu Sato, a former internal affairs and communications minister, as chairman of the party’s General Council.
Hakubun Shimomura, the current LDP election strategy committee chairman, will take over the party’s policy council chairman title, replacing Suga’s election rival, Fumio Kishida, public broadcaster NHK reported.
Sep 15
The new leader of Japan's main governing Liberal Democratic Party appears to have decided on the lineup of the party's executive posts.
(NHK)
Sep 15
Sep 15
Yoshihide Suga, the newly chosen leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will retain Taro Aso as finance minister and deputy prime minister after Suga's expected election as prime minister later this week, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Sep 14
Japan's main ruling party has elected Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga Yoshihide its new leader.
(NHK)
Sep 14
Cell phone charges in Japan should be cut by around 40 percent from current levels, Yoshihide Suga, the frontrunner to become the next prime minister, said on Friday. (Japan Today)
Sep 12
Japan and Britain have reached a broad agreement on a new economic partnership.
(NHK)
Sep 12
He has been dubbed the kingmaker and the shadow shogun, the man who used his tremendous influence within the Liberal Democratic Party to quickly convince its biggest factions to back Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga as party president and, accordingly, prime minister. Though an octogenarian, he is also expected to play a key role in a new administration most likely to be headed by Suga. (Japan Times)
Sep 12
The Japanese government plans to draw up a new policy on missile defense by the end of the year.
(NHK)
Sep 11
Tokyo has lowered its coronavirus alert level by one notch in response to a weekly fall in new cases, after keeping the alert at its highest level on a four-point scale for nearly two months.
(NHK)
Sep 10
The Tokyo metropolitan government plans to end next week its policy of asking establishments serving alcohol in the capital's central 23 wards to close by 10 p.m., as the number of coronavirus cases has been trending downward in recent days, a source familiar with the situation said Wednesday. (Kyodo)
Sep 09
Three candidates running to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as head of the Liberal Democratic Party appeared in their first public faceoff Tuesday, each casting themselves as best qualified to guide the country through the rest of the novel coronavirus pandemic and to address its sluggish economy. (Japan Times)
Sep 05
The realization haunted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
His protege, Fumio Kishida, an earnest but uninspiring party policy chief, would likely lose against popular former defense chief Shigeru Ishiba in a race to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Ishiba, Abe's archrival, would then become Japan's next leader. (Nikkei)
Sep 05
A Japanese government panel has discussed measures to prevent coronavirus infections for the "Go To Eat" campaign, designed to help the restaurant industry hit hard by the outbreak.
(NHK)
Sep 04
Fumio Kishida, the Liberal Democratic Party’s policy council chairman and one of three contenders in its leadership election, took a swing Thursday at the leading candidate, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, unveiling campaign pledges promising economic and foreign policies that would succeed but differentiate from those of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Japan Times)
Sep 01
In the race to choose the new leader of Japan's main governing Liberal Democratic Party, support for Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga Yoshihide appears to be widening. (NHK)
Aug 29
Japan's Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has formally announced his intention to resign due to a relapse of an inflammatory bowel disease.
(NHK)
Aug 29
North Korea may be carefully watching who will succeed Shinzo Abe after the Japanese prime minister, who had made resolving the abduction issue a major goal in his political career, expressed his intention to step down on Friday, diplomats said. (Japan Times)
Aug 29
With the announcement of his resignation, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe became the first leader of a major economy to step down amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Nikkei Stock Average's 2.6% plunge that followed reflects international concern over the risks that may lie ahead for the nation's politics, security and economy. (Nikkei)
Aug 28
Japan's government says the economy is still in a severe situation in August, although it's showing signs of picking up. That assessment is unchanged from the month before as the country grapples with the pandemic.
(NHK)
Aug 28
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the head of the U.S. Space Force on Thursday agreed to enhance bilateral defense cooperation in outer space, where regional rivals China and Russia are building up their capabilities.
(Japan Today)