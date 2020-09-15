The new leader of Japan's main governing Liberal Democratic Party appears to have decided on the lineup of the party's executive posts.

Suga Yoshihide won the party's leadership race on Monday by taking nearly 70 percent of the votes.

He is set to retain Secretary-General Nikai Toshihiro and Diet Affairs Committee Chairperson Moriyama Hiroshi.

He also intends to name Sato Tsutomu as General Council Chairperson, Shimomura Hakubun as Policy Research Council Chairperson, and Yamaguchi Taimei as Election Strategy Committee Chairperson.

The likely appointments will mean that the key posts will be filled by members from the five intraparty factions that backed him in the leadership election.

Suga will be busy preparing for the launch of his new Cabinet, as he is expected to be elected prime minister in the Diet on Wednesday.

Observers say Deputy Prime Minister Aso Taro will likely hold a key post in the new Cabinet. Suga said on Monday that Aso is extremely important for the new administration.

Attention is also focused on who will succeed Suga as Chief Cabinet Secretary. Suga is in the selection process, centering on his deputies under the administration of Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.