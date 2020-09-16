Japan is on the cusp of getting a new Cabinet---and NHK is learning details about who will serve in key posts.

Aso Taro will remain as deputy prime minister and finance minister. Health Minister Kato Katsunobu will become chief cabinet secretary.

Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu will stay in that role. And former State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kishi Nobuo will be defense minister. He is a younger brother of current Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

As for the country's top job, Suga Yoshihide is widely expected to be elected prime minister on Wednesday at an extraordinary session of the Diet. The Cabinet will be formed hours later.

Suga was named president of the main ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday, following a leadership contest.

The political shakeup comes after Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, announced he was stepping down over a health issue.