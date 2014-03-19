A former aide to Carlos Ghosn has fronted a Japanese court over allegations of financial misconduct related to the under-reporting of pay promised to the ex-Nissan chief.
Greg Kelly, who pleaded not guilty, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Ghosn skipped bail and fled Japan for Lebanon, where he remains at large as an international fugitive.
Sep 16
Fraudulent e-money withdrawals in Japan have expanded to five other service operators in addition to NTT Docomo Inc, internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 16
Sep 16
Gambling and casinos in Japan have not been legal for all that long. When looking at the history of casinos, it is easy to say that the future should be brighter than the past. (newsonjapan.com)
Sep 11
Amazon.com Inc's Japan unit has pledged to return around 2 billion yen ($18.8 million) to around 1,400 suppliers after having them shoulder part of the costs to cover discounts the online retailer applied on goods, the antitrust watchdog said Thursday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 10
Workers in Japan may be looking beyond the pandemic. A government survey says their view of business conditions has improved, for the fourth month in a row. One index fell and that was for restaurants.
(NHK)
Sep 08
A key gauge of business conditions in Japan rose slightly in July, but the uptick was not enough to change the assessment of the economy as "worsening".
(NHK)
Sep 07
Massive job cuts caused by the coronavirus pandemic are concentrated on sectors that tend to employ many women, a trend that highlights a lopsided economic impact both at home and abroad. (Nikkei)
Sep 05
A powerful typhoon threatening record-breaking wind and rain for Japan has put companies and transportation networks on high alert, with some moving to cut operations starting this weekend. (Nikkei)
Sep 05
Amazon.com Inc.’s Japan unit has submitted to the country’s antitrust watchdog a set of proposed reforms including returning money to its suppliers after having them shoulder part of the costs to cover discounts the online retailer applied on goods, sources close to the matter said Thursday.
(Japan Times)
Sep 04
Japan is making a bid to become Asia's premier financial hub as some institutions exit Hong Kong over political and legal concerns.
(NHK)
Sep 01
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has bucked the trend of socially responsible investing by acquiring 5%-plus stakes in five Japanese trading houses deeply involved in fossil-fuel-linked businesses. (Nikkei)
Aug 28
A voluntary request to have food establishments in the capital’s central 23 wards operate under reduced business hours will be extended into next month, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike announced Thursday.
(Japan Times)
Aug 27
Reader, heal thyself! In many a bookstore in Japan these days, that appears to be the message from publishers to consumers looking for summertime page-turners or browsers in search of popular titles about golf, computers and business-and-finance trends. (Nikkei)
Aug 27
The ratio of women who hold senior positions at companies in Japan has inched up, but remains far below the government's target.
(NHK)
Aug 27
Sales at Japan's major restaurant chains kept falling in July, as the coronavirus discouraged people from eating out.
(NHK)
Aug 26
Flash memory maker Kioxia Holdings will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as soon as October with a market capitalization projected at more than 2 trillion yen ($18.9 billion), making for the nation's biggest initial public offering of 2020. (Nikkei)
Aug 25
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical says it will sell its over-the-counter medicine unit to US investment fund the Blackstone Group for about 2.3 billion dollars.
(NHK)
Aug 24
As Elon Musk's Tesla blows the doors off Toyota, it is painfully clear how slow Japan Inc. has been to get the memo. (Nikkei)
Aug 23
With food deliveries expanding fast worldwide as people stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, three players' growing dominance is realigning the industry in the United States, Japan and elsewhere. (Nikkei)
Aug 23
Land prices fell in about 40 percent in urban areas in the second quarter, reflecting sluggish demand from hotels and merchants and a slowing of transactions caused by the coronavirus epidemic, a land ministry survey shows. (Japan Times)