Nissan executive pleads not guilty at Ghosn fraud trial in Japan

A former aide to Carlos Ghosn has fronted a Japanese court over allegations of financial misconduct related to the under-reporting of pay promised to the ex-Nissan chief.

Greg Kelly, who pleaded not guilty, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Ghosn skipped bail and fled Japan for Lebanon, where he remains at large as an international fugitive.

The future of casinos in Japan (newsonjapan.com) Gambling and casinos in Japan have not been legal for all that long. When looking at the history of casinos, it is easy to say that the future should be brighter than the past.

Amazon's Japan unit to return 2 billion yen to suppliers (Japan Today) Amazon.com Inc's Japan unit has pledged to return around 2 billion yen ($18.8 million) to around 1,400 suppliers after having them shoulder part of the costs to cover discounts the online retailer applied on goods, the antitrust watchdog said Thursday.

Worker sentiment up, except at restaurants (NHK) Workers in Japan may be looking beyond the pandemic. A government survey says their view of business conditions has improved, for the fourth month in a row. One index fell and that was for restaurants.

Index gains, but Japan economy still 'worsening' (NHK) A key gauge of business conditions in Japan rose slightly in July, but the uptick was not enough to change the assessment of the economy as "worsening".

Women bear brunt of Japan's pandemic job losses (Nikkei) Massive job cuts caused by the coronavirus pandemic are concentrated on sectors that tend to employ many women, a trend that highlights a lopsided economic impact both at home and abroad.

Supertyphoon menaces businesses in flood-hit southwest Japan (Nikkei) A powerful typhoon threatening record-breaking wind and rain for Japan has put companies and transportation networks on high alert, with some moving to cut operations starting this weekend.

Amazon's Japan unit submits set of reforms to antitrust watchdog (Japan Times) Amazon.com Inc.’s Japan unit has submitted to the country’s antitrust watchdog a set of proposed reforms including returning money to its suppliers after having them shoulder part of the costs to cover discounts the online retailer applied on goods, sources close to the matter said Thursday.