A government survey shows that the number of centenarians in Japan has exceeded 80,000 for the first time ever.

The health and welfare ministry released the data, which was based on the Basic Resident Register as of September 1.

The survey showed that a total of 80,450 people are 100 years old or older as of Tuesday. The number grew by 9,176 from a year ago.

Year-on-year growth renewed a record for the 50th consecutive year. It is the largest since statistics began being compiled in 1963.

Of the centenarians, 88 percent, or 70,975, are women. The remaining 9,475 are men.

In 1963, there were only 153 centenarians. Their number exceeded 10,000 for the first time in 1998.

Shimane Prefecture has the largest ratio of centenarians, at 127.6 per 100,000 people. It is followed by Kochi Prefecture with 119.77 and Tottori Prefecture with 109.89.

Japan's oldest person is 117-year-old Tanaka Kane, who lives at a care facility in Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture. Tanaka is also designated by the Guinness World Records as the world's oldest person. She says the key to a long life is to eat delicious food and do calculations to keep the mind alert.

The country's oldest man is 110-year-old Ueda Mikizo, a resident of Nara City.

全国の100歳以上の高齢者が初めて8万人を超えたことが分かりました。 厚生労働省によりますと、1日の時点で100歳以上の高齢者は去年より9176人増えて8万450人でした。8万人を超えたのは初めてです。このうち女性が7万975人で9割近くを占めています。国内の最高齢は福岡市の田中カ子さんで、明治36年生まれの117歳です。都道府県別では、10万人あたりの100歳以上の人数が最も多いのは8年連続で島根県で、少ないのは31年連続で埼玉県でした。100歳以上の人数は50年連続で過去最多を更新していて、1万人に到達した1998年から8倍に増えました。