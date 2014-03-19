Ozeki Takakeisho suffered his first defeat at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday, opening the door for sekiwake Shodai and a band of rank-and-filers all hoping to lift the Emperor's Cup.

Takakeisho saw his perfect start at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan ended by No. 2 maegashira Hokutofuji (1-2) in the penultimate bout of Day 2, dropping a win behind Shodai and five other wrestlers at 3-0.

The ozeki had been considered a favorite to win following the injury withdrawals of both grand champions before the start of the 15-day meet and back-to-back upsets to fellow ozeki Asanoyama.

Takakeisho got the better of the initial charge but was quickly driven back to the edge as Hokutofuji tore through a slap-down attempt and drilled him out of the ring.