Ozeki Takakeisho suffered his first defeat at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday, opening the door for sekiwake Shodai and a band of rank-and-filers all hoping to lift the Emperor's Cup.
Takakeisho saw his perfect start at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan ended by No. 2 maegashira Hokutofuji (1-2) in the penultimate bout of Day 2, dropping a win behind Shodai and five other wrestlers at 3-0.
The ozeki had been considered a favorite to win following the injury withdrawals of both grand champions before the start of the 15-day meet and back-to-back upsets to fellow ozeki Asanoyama.
Takakeisho got the better of the initial charge but was quickly driven back to the edge as Hokutofuji tore through a slap-down attempt and drilled him out of the ring.
Sep 16
Sep 16
Kei Nishikori picked up his first win in a year at the Italian Open on Monday, defeating two-time ATP Tour titlist Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) to reach the second round of the clay court tournament in Rome. (Japan Times)
Sep 14
Having being a pioneer in Technology, especially in Gaming, Japan’s gaming business has withered owing to stiff competition from Western Gaming Developers. (newsonjapan.com)
Sep 13
Japanese tennis star Osaka Naomi has won the women's singles title at the US Open.
(NHK)
Sep 12
Yokozuna
Hakuho and Kakuryu will both miss the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament starting this weekend after deciding to pull out Friday due to injury concerns. (Japan Times)
Sep 12
The Yomiuri Giants are running away with the Central League and are the clear-cut favorites to repeat as Central League champs.
(newsonjapan.com)
Sep 11
Eighteen sumo wrestlers at the Tamanoi stable in Tokyo have been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Sep 10
Japan will consider raising the upper limit for the number of spectators at sports, concerts and other events to up to 20,000 from the current 5,000, as coronavirus cases have been moderating recently, a senior government official said Wednesday. (Kyodo)
Sep 08
A senior official of the International Olympic Committee said in an interview with French media that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead next year regardless of the coronavirus situation.
(NHK)
Sep 04
Sources say Yokozuna Grand Champion Hakuho had surgery on both knees last month. There are growing concerns about his participation in the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament, which will start on September 13.
(NHK)
Sep 01
The Olympic flame for the postponed Tokyo Games will be put on public view in a Tokyo museum, starting on Tuesday.
(NHK)
Aug 28
Video Games can date back as early as the sixties but has changed a lot since it's inception. One of the most interesting parts of Video Game history is that you can trace its history between the West and Japan as two divergent subcategories. (newsonjapan.com)
Aug 27
The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition has unveiled the official logo in Osaka where the event will be held.
(NHK)
Aug 26
Nintendo Co. plans to debut an upgraded model of its Switch console next year along with a lineup of new games, people familiar with the matter said, ceding 2020’s holiday spotlight to rival devices from Sony Corp. and Microsoft Corp. (Japan Times)
Aug 25
Japanese driver Sato Takuma has clinched his second victory in the Indianapolis 500 motor race. He last took the title in 2017.
(NHK)
Aug 25
Japan decided Monday to continue limiting the maximum number of spectators at professional sports, concerts and other events to 5,000 until the end of September, although the spread of the novel coronavirus has shown some signs of abating, government officials said Monday. (Japan Times)
Aug 21
Teenage shogi sensation Fujii Sota has become the youngest-ever holder of two major professional titles for the chess-like Japanese board game.
(NHK)
Aug 20
Tokyo Olympic organizers have settled on preserving the torch relay schedule developed for 2020 to be used in next year's postponed games, officials with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday. (Kyodo)
Aug 17
Tenri University in Nara Prefecture said Monday it has confirmed 24 players in its rugby club have been infected with the coronavirus, leading to the suspension of team activities. (Japan Times)
Aug 17
Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and said he will pull out of the tuneup tournament at Flushing Meadows that starts next week. (Japan Today)