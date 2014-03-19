About 80 percent of universities and junior colleges plan to conduct both in-person and online lessons in the second semester of fiscal 2020 beginning this autumn, an education ministry survey showed Tuesday.

In light of coronavirus infection risks, only around 20 percent of surveyed schools said that all lessons will be done face-to-face.

Of the surveyed 1,003 public and private universities and junior colleges, 824 said that they will offer lessons both in-person and online, while 173 said they will conduct all lessons face-to-face as usual. A public institution said that it will have all of its courses online.

Schools planning to implement both types of lessons were asked about the proportion of in-person lessons, and the most common answers were 30 percent and 50 percent, cited by 207 schools each, followed by 80 percent or more, 20 percent or less and 70 percent.