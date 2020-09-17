Japan's new prime minister says he will prioritize measures against the coronavirus and its economic fallout. Suga Yoshihide is taking over from Abe Shinzo, a close ally who was Japan's longest-serving prime minister.
Suga said, "We can never afford to have a political vacuum when our country is facing a grave challenge. To overcome the current crisis and give the public peace of mind again, we need to push forward with the efforts the Abe government had been making. That is my mission."
Suga says he will do all he can to prevent an explosive increase of infections, which many other countries have experienced.
He said, "We will expand our effective and efficient testing system. We'll also secure sufficient medical capacity. We are trying to obtain enough vaccines, by the end of the first half of next year, to cover everyone."
And he vowed to revitalize the economy while preventing the spread of the virus. He mentioned measures to protect jobs and subsidies to help businesses continue their operations. Suga also revealed his vision for the post-coronavirus era.
Suga said, "The coronavirus has highlighted the need to review our digital networks and supply chains. We also need to continue allowing online medical services, which have been launched recently. We will also strongly promote the provision of personal computers and internet infrastructure to schools in the post-coronavirus era."
Suga says he plans to set up a new government agency in charge of digitalization to carry out those measures.
The new prime minister already has several major political and diplomatic events in his schedule. He is expected to deliver a policy speech at an extraordinary session of the Diet in the coming weeks. A G20 summit in Saudi Arabia and the US presidential election are scheduled for November. And the country is gearing up preparations for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games -- set to begin in July next year.
Sep 17
(NHK)
Sep 17
More than half of Suga Yoshihide's cabinet ministers were part of an Abe government -- a reflection of the new leader's intentions to continue his predecessor's policies.
(NHK)
Sep 16
A government survey shows that the number of centenarians in Japan has exceeded 80,000 for the first time ever.
(NHK)
Sep 16
Japan's Hayabusa2 space explorer will aim to probe the asteroid "1998KY26" located between the orbits of Earth and Mars in 2031 after completing its current mission of collecting samples from another asteroid, the country's science minister said Tuesday. (Kyodo)
Sep 16
Fraudulent e-money withdrawals in Japan have expanded to five other service operators in addition to NTT Docomo Inc, internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 14
Japan's main ruling party has elected Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga Yoshihide its new leader.
(NHK)
Sep 13
Japanese tennis star Osaka Naomi has won the women's singles title at the US Open.
(NHK)
Sep 13
Japanese director Kurosawa Kiyoshi has won the Silver Lion for best director at the 77th Venice Film Festival.
(NHK)
Sep 12
Japan and Britain have reached a broad agreement on a new economic partnership.
(NHK)
Sep 12
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 226 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Saturday.
(NHK)
Sep 12
Gunma Prefectural Police launched a murder case after the female manager of a love hotel in Maebashi City was fatally stabbed on Thursday, reports Jiji Press (Sept. 10). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 12
An expert panel advising the Japanese government has yet to approve a plan to add Tokyo to the "Go To Travel" campaign from October.
(NHK)
Sep 12
Japan's health ministry has decided to give seasonal flu shots to elderly people first, from October 1.
(NHK)
Sep 11
Tokyo has lowered its coronavirus alert level by one notch in response to a weekly fall in new cases, after keeping the alert at its highest level on a four-point scale for nearly two months.
(NHK)
Sep 11
A 16-year-old high school girl has been killed apparently by her grandfather in his house in Fukui city, police said Thursday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 11
Eighteen sumo wrestlers at the Tamanoi stable in Tokyo have been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Sep 10
A new survey shows that about 80 percent of the children who contracted the coronavirus in Japan were likely infected by family members.
(NHK)
Sep 10
Japan will consider raising the upper limit for the number of spectators at sports, concerts and other events to up to 20,000 from the current 5,000, as coronavirus cases have been moderating recently, a senior government official said Wednesday. (Kyodo)
Sep 09
Three candidates running to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as head of the Liberal Democratic Party appeared in their first public faceoff Tuesday, each casting themselves as best qualified to guide the country through the rest of the novel coronavirus pandemic and to address its sluggish economy. (Japan Times)
Sep 08
Sharp Corp. said Monday that research by the firm has shown that its air purifying technology is able to reduce airborne coronavirus particles, claiming it as a world first. (Japan Times)