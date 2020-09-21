Yoshihide Suga's hometown In northeastern Japan and his constituency in Yokohama, near Tokyo, were in festive moods Wednesday as supporters celebrated his election as Japan's new prime minister.
A vertical banner reading "Congratulations on becoming prime minister" in large letters was raised and fireworks set off at his childhood home in Yuzawa, Akita Prefecture.
Around 110 people gathered in a cultural hall for a public viewing of the extraordinary Diet session, in which Suga was elected as the first premier hailing from Akita.
In Yokohama's Minami Ward, around 200 supporters gathered in a tent set up near Suga's local office. A large round of applause sounded at around 1:45 p.m., when he was formally elected Japan's new prime minister in the powerful House of Representatives.
Suga's 67-year-old wife Mariko, who was in the front row, bowed her head and said, "Suga will continue to do his best so please support him."
Nearby, a shopping arcade was decorated with banners featuring illustrations of Suga, and customers were handed red and white buns to mark the auspicious event.
菅新総理大臣の出身地、秋田県では祝福ムードに包まれています。
秋田県湯沢市の中心部では伝統行事「絵どうろう祭り」の提灯（ちょうちん）行列に100人が参加して菅総理誕生を祝いました。
湯沢市民：「地元の人が総理大臣になったことは我々にとって一生に一回のことです。これからもないことです。ちょうちん行列は他の国ではやってないことですから、めでたいことだから」
地元の祝福ムードはしばらく続きそうです。
