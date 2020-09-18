Tourism businesses in Japan are starting to sell travel packages to and from Tokyo under the government's "Go To Travel" campaign to stimulate domestic tourism.

Major travel agencies such as JTB and HIS will launch sales of such packages at noon on Friday.

The "Go To Travel" initiative offers discounts on travel costs and distributes coupons for use at tourist spots and souvenir shops.

The campaign began in July, but did not apply to travel to and from Tokyo, or to Tokyo residents, due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the capital.

The government plans to start including Tokyo and its people in the campaign from October.

However, the government may consider delaying the inclusion of Tokyo, while waiving travel cancelation fees, if the coronavirus alert level in the capital is raised. The alert was at the second highest level of four on Thursday.

国土交通省は、『GoToトラベル』対象の東京発着ツアーなどの販売を18日から始めるとしています。東京都内の旅行代理店からは期待の声が上がるなか、終了時期は未定ですが、東京の参加が遅れた分、さらに延ばして欲しいと訴えます。群馬県草津町にある旅館『緑風亭』は、『GoToトラベル』の利用者が7割で、経営は、回復しつつあるといいます。しかし、『緑風亭』の保科誠支配人は「草津町でコロナが出て、私たちもちょっと気を引き締めないといけない」と話します。千葉県の旅館では、感染対策を徹底していても、クラスターが発生しました。『緑風亭』では、部屋のコップを紙コップにしたりと、さらに念を入れていますが、不安は隠せません。 『GoToトラベル』では、格差も指摘されています。せっかくなら、宿泊料金が高い宿を割引で利用しようと、高級旅館などでの利用が目立つからです。国交省は、中小の宿泊業者にも予算が行き渡るよう、努力するとしています。千葉県勝浦市にある民宿『大吉』。大森さん夫妻は、これまで一年通じて休むことなく、宿を切り盛りしてきました。しかし、新型コロナで、宿泊客はほぼゼロになりました。大森夫妻は、『GoToトラベル』の届いた書類を読んでも複雑で、申請の方法も、よくわからないといいます。宿には、パソコンもなく、インターネットでの申請もできません。大森直子さん（76）は「我々も細々とやっているが、できることなら助けてほしい。我々が頑張ってお客さんにサービスしようと思っても、ホテルに行っちゃうから、こっちにお客さんが来ない」と話します。