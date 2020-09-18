Tourism businesses in Japan are starting to sell travel packages to and from Tokyo under the government's "Go To Travel" campaign to stimulate domestic tourism.
Major travel agencies such as JTB and HIS will launch sales of such packages at noon on Friday.
The "Go To Travel" initiative offers discounts on travel costs and distributes coupons for use at tourist spots and souvenir shops.
The campaign began in July, but did not apply to travel to and from Tokyo, or to Tokyo residents, due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the capital.
The government plans to start including Tokyo and its people in the campaign from October.
However, the government may consider delaying the inclusion of Tokyo, while waiving travel cancelation fees, if the coronavirus alert level in the capital is raised. The alert was at the second highest level of four on Thursday.
国土交通省は、『GoToトラベル』対象の東京発着ツアーなどの販売を18日から始めるとしています。東京都内の旅行代理店からは期待の声が上がるなか、終了時期は未定ですが、東京の参加が遅れた分、さらに延ばして欲しいと訴えます。群馬県草津町にある旅館『緑風亭』は、『GoToトラベル』の利用者が7割で、経営は、回復しつつあるといいます。しかし、『緑風亭』の保科誠支配人は「草津町でコロナが出て、私たちもちょっと気を引き締めないといけない」と話します。千葉県の旅館では、感染対策を徹底していても、クラスターが発生しました。『緑風亭』では、部屋のコップを紙コップにしたりと、さらに念を入れていますが、不安は隠せません。
『GoToトラベル』では、格差も指摘されています。せっかくなら、宿泊料金が高い宿を割引で利用しようと、高級旅館などでの利用が目立つからです。国交省は、中小の宿泊業者にも予算が行き渡るよう、努力するとしています。千葉県勝浦市にある民宿『大吉』。大森さん夫妻は、これまで一年通じて休むことなく、宿を切り盛りしてきました。しかし、新型コロナで、宿泊客はほぼゼロになりました。大森夫妻は、『GoToトラベル』の届いた書類を読んでも複雑で、申請の方法も、よくわからないといいます。宿には、パソコンもなく、インターネットでの申請もできません。大森直子さん（76）は「我々も細々とやっているが、できることなら助けてほしい。我々が頑張ってお客さんにサービスしようと思っても、ホテルに行っちゃうから、こっちにお客さんが来ない」と話します。
Sep 18
Tourism businesses in Japan are starting to sell travel packages to and from Tokyo under the government's "Go To Travel" campaign to stimulate domestic tourism.
(NHK)
Sep 18
Tokyo Disneyland's new area with attractions featuring characters and sets from 'Beauty and the Beast' will welcome the public starting Sept. 28, operator Oriental Land Co. said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Sep 18
Japan's government is easing entry restrictions for travelers from Singapore on Friday to allow short-term visits by businesspeople between the two countries.
(NHK)
Sep 17
Japan's new prime minister says he will prioritize measures against the coronavirus and its economic fallout. Suga Yoshihide is taking over from Abe Shinzo, a close ally who was Japan's longest-serving prime minister.
(NHK)
Sep 17
More than half of Suga Yoshihide's cabinet ministers were part of an Abe government -- a reflection of the new leader's intentions to continue his predecessor's policies.
(NHK)
Sep 16
A government survey shows that the number of centenarians in Japan has exceeded 80,000 for the first time ever.
(NHK)
Sep 16
Japan's Hayabusa2 space explorer will aim to probe the asteroid "1998KY26" located between the orbits of Earth and Mars in 2031 after completing its current mission of collecting samples from another asteroid, the country's science minister said Tuesday. (Kyodo)
Sep 16
Fraudulent e-money withdrawals in Japan have expanded to five other service operators in addition to NTT Docomo Inc, internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 14
Japan's main ruling party has elected Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga Yoshihide its new leader.
(NHK)
Sep 13
Japanese tennis star Osaka Naomi has won the women's singles title at the US Open.
(NHK)
Sep 13
Japanese director Kurosawa Kiyoshi has won the Silver Lion for best director at the 77th Venice Film Festival.
(NHK)
Sep 12
Japan and Britain have reached a broad agreement on a new economic partnership.
(NHK)
Sep 12
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 226 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Saturday.
(NHK)
Sep 12
Gunma Prefectural Police launched a murder case after the female manager of a love hotel in Maebashi City was fatally stabbed on Thursday, reports Jiji Press (Sept. 10). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 12
An expert panel advising the Japanese government has yet to approve a plan to add Tokyo to the "Go To Travel" campaign from October.
(NHK)
Sep 12
Japan's health ministry has decided to give seasonal flu shots to elderly people first, from October 1.
(NHK)
Sep 11
Tokyo has lowered its coronavirus alert level by one notch in response to a weekly fall in new cases, after keeping the alert at its highest level on a four-point scale for nearly two months.
(NHK)
Sep 11
A 16-year-old high school girl has been killed apparently by her grandfather in his house in Fukui city, police said Thursday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 11
Eighteen sumo wrestlers at the Tamanoi stable in Tokyo have been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Sep 10
A new survey shows that about 80 percent of the children who contracted the coronavirus in Japan were likely infected by family members.
(NHK)