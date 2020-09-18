Japan's government is easing entry restrictions for travelers from Singapore on Friday to allow short-term visits by businesspeople between the two countries.
This is in line with the government's policy to allow travelers from countries and territories where the coronavirus pandemic is largely contained.
Japan has already eased travel restrictions for long-term residents, including foreign workers, from Taiwan and six countries, including Vietnam.
The latest move is Japan's first to ease entry restrictions for travelers planning to stay for short periods, such as businesspeople.
Short-term visitors from Singapore will be exempt from a 14-day quarantine period if they meet certain requirements, including submitting their itineraries in advance.
The government is looking to relax restrictions further for both short- and long-term visitors in a bid to shore up the economy. It plans to expand PCR testing capacity at airports and implement more measures against the coronavirus.
Sep 18
Tourism businesses in Japan are starting to sell travel packages to and from Tokyo under the government's "Go To Travel" campaign to stimulate domestic tourism.
(NHK)
Sep 18
Tokyo Disneyland's new area with attractions featuring characters and sets from 'Beauty and the Beast' will welcome the public starting Sept. 28, operator Oriental Land Co. said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Sep 18
Sep 17
Japan's new prime minister says he will prioritize measures against the coronavirus and its economic fallout. Suga Yoshihide is taking over from Abe Shinzo, a close ally who was Japan's longest-serving prime minister.
(NHK)
Sep 17
More than half of Suga Yoshihide's cabinet ministers were part of an Abe government -- a reflection of the new leader's intentions to continue his predecessor's policies.
(NHK)
Sep 16
A government survey shows that the number of centenarians in Japan has exceeded 80,000 for the first time ever.
(NHK)
Sep 16
Japan's Hayabusa2 space explorer will aim to probe the asteroid "1998KY26" located between the orbits of Earth and Mars in 2031 after completing its current mission of collecting samples from another asteroid, the country's science minister said Tuesday. (Kyodo)
Sep 16
Fraudulent e-money withdrawals in Japan have expanded to five other service operators in addition to NTT Docomo Inc, internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 14
Japan's main ruling party has elected Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga Yoshihide its new leader.
(NHK)
Sep 13
Japanese tennis star Osaka Naomi has won the women's singles title at the US Open.
(NHK)
Sep 13
Japanese director Kurosawa Kiyoshi has won the Silver Lion for best director at the 77th Venice Film Festival.
(NHK)
Sep 12
Japan and Britain have reached a broad agreement on a new economic partnership.
(NHK)
Sep 12
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 226 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Saturday.
(NHK)
Sep 12
Gunma Prefectural Police launched a murder case after the female manager of a love hotel in Maebashi City was fatally stabbed on Thursday, reports Jiji Press (Sept. 10). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 12
An expert panel advising the Japanese government has yet to approve a plan to add Tokyo to the "Go To Travel" campaign from October.
(NHK)
Sep 12
Japan's health ministry has decided to give seasonal flu shots to elderly people first, from October 1.
(NHK)
Sep 11
Tokyo has lowered its coronavirus alert level by one notch in response to a weekly fall in new cases, after keeping the alert at its highest level on a four-point scale for nearly two months.
(NHK)
Sep 11
A 16-year-old high school girl has been killed apparently by her grandfather in his house in Fukui city, police said Thursday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 11
Eighteen sumo wrestlers at the Tamanoi stable in Tokyo have been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Sep 10
A new survey shows that about 80 percent of the children who contracted the coronavirus in Japan were likely infected by family members.
(NHK)