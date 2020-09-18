Japan's government is easing entry restrictions for travelers from Singapore on Friday to allow short-term visits by businesspeople between the two countries.

This is in line with the government's policy to allow travelers from countries and territories where the coronavirus pandemic is largely contained.

Japan has already eased travel restrictions for long-term residents, including foreign workers, from Taiwan and six countries, including Vietnam.

The latest move is Japan's first to ease entry restrictions for travelers planning to stay for short periods, such as businesspeople.

Short-term visitors from Singapore will be exempt from a 14-day quarantine period if they meet certain requirements, including submitting their itineraries in advance.

The government is looking to relax restrictions further for both short- and long-term visitors in a bid to shore up the economy. It plans to expand PCR testing capacity at airports and implement more measures against the coronavirus.