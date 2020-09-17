Developers have released the details of a major construction project that's underway in central Tokyo.

It includes a 390-meter skyscraper that will be the tallest building in Japan.

The Tokyo Torch complex will occupy a site spanning more than 30,000 square meters near Tokyo Station.

The developers, Mitsubishi Estate and partners, are aiming to open it in fiscal 2027.

The skyscraper will have 63 floors above ground. It will contain a hotel, a large hall, and an observatory.

The complex will have a larger outdoor space than originally planned. The developers say that's because there's growing demand for outdoor space due to the COVID-19 pandemic.