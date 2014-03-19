Tokyo Disneyland's new area with attractions featuring characters and sets from 'Beauty and the Beast' will welcome the public starting Sept. 28, operator Oriental Land Co. said Thursday.

The highly anticipated official opening was delayed by around five months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The operator said it will enforce infection prevention measures including limiting the number of visitors for the foreseeable future.

The new area, occupying some 4.7 hectares of the Disneyland park, located in Urayasu, near Tokyo, features a 30-meter-high castle, among other attractions. Its construction began in 2017.

新型コロナウイルスの影響で延期されていたディズニーランドの新エリアがオープンします。 東京ディズニーリゾートを運営するオリエンタルランドは約3年をかけて完成した東京ディズニーランドの大規模開発エリアを28日にオープンすると発表しました。新エリアは4万7000平方メートルに及び、ディズニー映画の「美女と野獣」をテーマとしたエリアや「ベイマックス」のアトラクションなどが楽しめます。当初は4月15日に開園する予定でしたが、新型コロナの感染拡大の影響で公開が延期になっていました。当面の間、入園者数を制限しながら運営するということです。