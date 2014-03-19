Two high school students suffered injuries after they were hit by an athletics hammer on the sports ground of their school in Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture, on Wednesday.
According to police and school officials, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. at Iwate Prefectural Morioka Agricultural High School, Fuji TV reported. The hammer, thrown by another athlete practicing, hit the two boys, aged 16 and 17, who were standing beside each other. A school official called 119 after seeing the two boys lying on the ground.
Both boys were taken to hospital. The 16-year-old was hit in the head and remained unconscious on Thursday, while the 17-year-old boy suffered a neck injury.
Police inspected the sports ground on Thursday to see if the school had been careless about letting students sit or stand within range of athletes practicing hammer or javelin throws.
岩手県滝沢市で高校の部活動中にハンマー投げの鉄球が生徒に当たり2人がけがをしました。
16日午後4時半ごろ、滝沢市の盛岡農業高校で「ハンマー投げの球が当たってけがをした」とグラウンドにいた生徒から通報がありました。学校などによりますと、陸上部の部活動中に2年生の男子生徒が投げたハンマーが20メートルほど離れた場所にいたソフトテニス部の2年生の男子生徒2人に当たったということです。このうち一人は鉄球が顔面に直撃し、会話ができない状態で病院に運ばれ、治療が続いています。もう一人はハンマーの持ち手の部分が当たり、首などにけがをしました。当時、陸上部の顧問は職員会議のため不在だったということです。
Sep 18
Tourism businesses in Japan are starting to sell travel packages to and from Tokyo under the government's "Go To Travel" campaign to stimulate domestic tourism.
(NHK)
Sep 18
Two high school students suffered injuries after they were hit by an athletics hammer on the sports ground of their school in Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture, on Wednesday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 18
Tokyo Disneyland's new area with attractions featuring characters and sets from 'Beauty and the Beast' will welcome the public starting Sept. 28, operator Oriental Land Co. said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Sep 17
Yoshihide Suga's hometown In northeastern Japan and his constituency in Yokohama, near Tokyo, were in festive moods Wednesday as supporters celebrated his election as Japan's new prime minister. (Kyodo)
Sep 16
A government survey shows that the number of centenarians in Japan has exceeded 80,000 for the first time ever.
(NHK)
Sep 16
Japan's Hayabusa2 space explorer will aim to probe the asteroid "1998KY26" located between the orbits of Earth and Mars in 2031 after completing its current mission of collecting samples from another asteroid, the country's science minister said Tuesday. (Kyodo)
Sep 15
Japanese actress Sei Ashina was found dead at her Tokyo apartment by family on Monday morning, her agency said, following what investigative sources believe was a suicide. (Japan Times)
Sep 14
Japan's main ruling party has elected Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga Yoshihide its new leader.
(NHK)
Sep 13
Japanese director Kurosawa Kiyoshi has won the Silver Lion for best director at the 77th Venice Film Festival.
(NHK)
Sep 12
Japan and Britain have reached a broad agreement on a new economic partnership.
(NHK)
Sep 12
Japan's health ministry has decided to give seasonal flu shots to elderly people first, from October 1.
(NHK)
Sep 12
The Japanese government plans to draw up a new policy on missile defense by the end of the year.
(NHK)
Sep 11
Amazon.com Inc's Japan unit has pledged to return around 2 billion yen ($18.8 million) to around 1,400 suppliers after having them shoulder part of the costs to cover discounts the online retailer applied on goods, the antitrust watchdog said Thursday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 11
A 16-year-old high school girl has been killed apparently by her grandfather in his house in Fukui city, police said Thursday.
(Japan Today)
Sep 09
Japanese actor Iseya Yusuke, who has starred in numerous movies and TV dramas, has been arrested by Tokyo police on suspicion of possessing marijuana.
(NHK)
Sep 08
A senior official of the International Olympic Committee said in an interview with French media that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead next year regardless of the coronavirus situation.
(NHK)
Sep 07
A Tokyo man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a 9-year-old schoolgirl he met through an online game and confining her for more than two days, with investigative sources saying he had invited her to play together via the game's voice chat function. (Kyodo)
Sep 07
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 116 new cases of the coronavirus, down 65 from Saturday. The number is the result of 5,024 tests conducted on Sept 3. (Japan Today)
Sep 06
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 181 new cases of the coronavirus, up 75 from Friday. Of the total, 74 are in their 20s and 30s.
(Japan Today)
Sep 05
A Japanese government panel has discussed measures to prevent coronavirus infections for the "Go To Eat" campaign, designed to help the restaurant industry hit hard by the outbreak.
(NHK)