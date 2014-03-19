Two high school students suffered injuries after they were hit by an athletics hammer on the sports ground of their school in Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture, on Wednesday.

According to police and school officials, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. at Iwate Prefectural Morioka Agricultural High School, Fuji TV reported. The hammer, thrown by another athlete practicing, hit the two boys, aged 16 and 17, who were standing beside each other. A school official called 119 after seeing the two boys lying on the ground.

Both boys were taken to hospital. The 16-year-old was hit in the head and remained unconscious on Thursday, while the 17-year-old boy suffered a neck injury.

Police inspected the sports ground on Thursday to see if the school had been careless about letting students sit or stand within range of athletes practicing hammer or javelin throws.

岩手県滝沢市で高校の部活動中にハンマー投げの鉄球が生徒に当たり2人がけがをしました。 16日午後4時半ごろ、滝沢市の盛岡農業高校で「ハンマー投げの球が当たってけがをした」とグラウンドにいた生徒から通報がありました。学校などによりますと、陸上部の部活動中に2年生の男子生徒が投げたハンマーが20メートルほど離れた場所にいたソフトテニス部の2年生の男子生徒2人に当たったということです。このうち一人は鉄球が顔面に直撃し、会話ができない状態で病院に運ばれ、治療が続いています。もう一人はハンマーの持ち手の部分が当たり、首などにけがをしました。当時、陸上部の顧問は職員会議のため不在だったということです。