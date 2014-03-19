Japan’s outgoing prime minister Shinzo Abe bids farewell

Shinzo Abe, Japan's outgoing and longest-serving prime minister, left his office in Tokyo for the last time on September 16, 2020. Abe had announced his plans to resign in August, citing health problems related to ulcerative colitis.

Japan’s parliament formally elected Abe’s right-hand man, Yoshihide Suga, to take over as prime minister on September 16, 2020.

Japan's legislature sees first coronavirus infection (Japan Times) A member of the House of Representatives has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital, the Lower House’s secretariat said Friday, the first confirmed infection of a Japanese lawmaker.

'Suganomics' will target quick wins, not grand visions (Japan Today) Japan's new prime minister will pursue economic structural reforms through a mixed bag of policies that target specific industries, rather than a grand strategy to reshape society and boost long-term growth.

Japan's new prime minister outlines his policies (NHK) Japan's new prime minister says he will prioritize measures against the coronavirus and its economic fallout. Suga Yoshihide is taking over from Abe Shinzo, a close ally who was Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

Suga's Cabinet lineup (NHK) More than half of Suga Yoshihide's cabinet ministers were part of an Abe government -- a reflection of the new leader's intentions to continue his predecessor's policies.

Japan's merged opposition party launched (NHK) Japan's newly expanded opposition Constitutional Democratic Party has been launched, with its leader vowing to challenge the new government set to start on Wednesday.

Suga to launch new LDP leadership (NHK) The new leader of Japan's main governing Liberal Democratic Party appears to have decided on the lineup of the party's executive posts.

Suga to reappoint Aso as Japan's finance minister (Nikkei) Yoshihide Suga, the newly chosen leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will retain Taro Aso as finance minister and deputy prime minister after Suga's expected election as prime minister later this week, Nikkei has learned.

Toshihiro Nikai, the ‘shadow shogun’ behind Suga’s rise to pole position (Japan Times) He has been dubbed the kingmaker and the shadow shogun, the man who used his tremendous influence within the Liberal Democratic Party to quickly convince its biggest factions to back Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga as party president and, accordingly, prime minister. Though an octogenarian, he is also expected to play a key role in a new administration most likely to be headed by Suga.

Tokyo lowers coronavirus alert level by one notch (NHK) Tokyo has lowered its coronavirus alert level by one notch in response to a weekly fall in new cases, after keeping the alert at its highest level on a four-point scale for nearly two months.

Tokyo to end shorter hours for bars Tues., virus alert to be lowered (Kyodo) The Tokyo metropolitan government plans to end next week its policy of asking establishments serving alcohol in the capital's central 23 wards to close by 10 p.m., as the number of coronavirus cases has been trending downward in recent days, a source familiar with the situation said Wednesday.