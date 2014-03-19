An international research team including a Japanese scientist on Thursday won the Ig Nobel Acoustics prize after showing that an alligator’s pitch rises after it inhales helium-enriched air.

Takeshi Nishimura, an associate professor at Kyoto University, received the parody prize from the science humor magazine “Annals of Improbable Research” at its 30th First Annual Ig Nobel Prize Ceremony, which was conducted online due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Since debuting in 1991, the awards, which parody the Nobel Prizes, are usually awarded at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and have 10 categories, including a peace prize and the medical education prize.

ユニークな研究に贈られるイグ・ノーベル賞を今年も日本人が受賞しました。 京都大学の西村剛准教授が世界に認められました。17日、ユニークな研究に贈られるイグ・ノーベル賞の音響学賞を受賞しました。研究テーマは「ワニの鳴き声」。 ヘリウムガスを吸わせると声が高くなります。授賞式では実際の鳴き声が流されました。ここから何が分かるのか・・・。実は、動物の鳴き声は振動型と共鳴型に分かれます。カエルは振動、人間は共鳴でヘリウムガスで声が高くなるのは共鳴型だけだといいます。では、ワニはどちらなのか。 素人にはよく分かりませんが、微妙な解析をしたのが西村准教授でした。この研究はすぐには役に立たないとしつつも、こんな夢を語りました。