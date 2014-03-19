A member of the House of Representatives has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital, the Lower House’s secretariat said Friday, the first confirmed infection of a Japanese lawmaker.

Shuichi Takatori, who belongs to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, developed a fever of more than 37 degrees Friday morning, which has since subsided, and the results of an antigen test came back positive, according to his office.

The 59-year-old had attended the Lower House plenary session Wednesday, where Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was elected, and afterward greeted former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai.

18日午後、衆議院は自民党の高鳥修一衆議院議員が新型コロナウイルスに感染して入院していると発表しました。国会議員の感染確認は初めてです。