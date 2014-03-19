A woman fleeing from a molester in Katsushika Ward was attacked a second time after she fled to a koban police box only to find it unmanned, police have revealed, reports NHK (Sept. 17).
Early on Wednesday, a man used a bicycle to approach the woman, aged in her 20s, on a road in the ward. “You are cute,” he reportedly said before fondling her chest.
After the woman fled, the man pursued her. She then sought help at the nearby Minamimizumoto Police Box.
However, the police box was unoccupied. After the man followed the inside, he molested her again.
According to the police box in question, such things as regular patrols and responses to incidents dictate whether an officer is on duty.
“The matter is currently under investigation,” a representative of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police was quoted. “We are currently confirming circumstances at the time of the incident.”
捜査関係者によりますと、16日未明、東京・葛飾区の路上で歩いていた20代の女性が自転車に乗っていた男に「可愛いね」などと声を掛けられ、体を触られました。女性は近くの南水元交番に駆け込みましたが、男は追い掛けてきて交番の中でさらにわいせつな行為を繰り返し、逃走したということです。南水元交番は事件当時、夜間体制で警察官が不在になっていました。警視庁は「当時の状況については現在、確認中です」とコメントしています。
