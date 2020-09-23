Japan's Pacific coast is expected to see powerful winds and heavy downpours as Severe Tropical Storm Dolphin approaches.

The meteorological agency is warning of landslides and flooding in low-lying areas along the coast.

The agency says the storm was over waters south of Japan at 3 a.m. on Wednesday. It was moving north-northeast at about 15 kilometers per hour, packing maximum winds of over 108 kilometers per hour.

The agency forecasts the storm will close in on eastern and northern Japan from Thursday to Friday.

Strong winds are expected from the Tokai to Tohoku regions. Coastal areas will likely see rough waves.

There could be heavy rain along the Pacific coast of both the eastern and western parts of the country through Friday.

Officials are urging people to stay on alert for landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.